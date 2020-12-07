Jeremy Vuolo Blasted on Instagram: Stop Using Your Kids For Clout!

There's a great deal of debate over whether or not public figures should post photos of their kids on Instagram.

Some celebs are so strongly opposed to the practice that they'll digitally edit out their child's face should the offspring wander into a group shot.

Needless to say, the members of the Duggar family are not believers in this practice.

In fact, they're guilty of the opposite extreme.

From the moment they leave the womb, Duggar kids are in the spotlight.

This practice will probably only get worse as Counting On ratings continue to decline, and the family becomes increasingly reliant on social media earnings.

The latest Duggar to welcome a child is also one of the most beloved:

Jinger Duggar gave birth to her second daughter last month, and she wasted no time sharing pics of little Evangeline Jo on Instagram.

Some fans loved it; others found it inappropriate.

Especially controversial is a pic that Jeremy posted over the weekend.

In it, we see Jinger and her latest bundle of joy silhouetted against a window.

The photo is in black-and-white, but other than that, it's pretty standard new mom fare.

Yet for some reason, commenters became upset over what they felt was an exploitative and inauthentic pic.

"Their posts are always obviously from the day before. Think they’re getting their SM vetted by a PR person first?" one fan wrote.

"Does he realize not every moment is a photo op?"

"I feel like I’m missing something: how are their posts always obviously from the day before? I’ve never noticed and I don’t know what I’m missing," another added.

"That's an awful lot of light coming from an exterior window at 3:40 am, Germ," a third chimed in (Vuolo had captioned the pic with time it was supposedly taken).

One fan pointed out that it would make sense for Jinger and Jeremy to delay posting their kids' pics if they were out and about in LA.

Of course, these days, there's nowhere to go, which means Jinger and Jeremy are delaying their posts for ... well, we're not really sure why.

"If things were normal, that would be smart. Nobody needs to be posting where their kids are while they're actually in that place.

"Around the house, it doesn't really make a difference I guess?"

Another pointed out that Jeremy should probably be taking a more active role in the parenting process instead of being an Instagram dad.

"Jeremy stop playing on your phone and help her!" wrote one such critic.

Look, obviously the pic is staged, and the Vuolos are guilty of using their kid to attract clout.

But at the end of the day, who cares?

They're part of a family that's most famous for being extremely fertile, and they're probably the least problematic of all the Duggars.

So we say if they want to post artsy pics of little Evangeline, they should go ahead and do so.

After all, it's small potatoes when compared to the way that Jinger was exploited as a kid!