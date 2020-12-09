Jeremy Vuolo Attends Megachurch Maskless: I Don't Fear the Virus!

Even though Jeremy Vuolo has some weird ideas about things, most fans think of him and Jinger Duggar as more grounded and mainstream than her family.

Unfortunately, it looks like he considers wearing a mask to be just for show, but he ditches it as soon as he attends his massive church in the middle of L.A.

Jeremy Vuolo was spotted twice over the weekend dressed up in his Sunday finest to attend church services.

While his outfit was on point, it appears that he removed his mask upon arrival at Grace Church in L.A. both times.

Grace Church is attended by thousands, and has refused to end or alter services despite having at least one recent known COVID-19 outbreak among attendees.

Jeremy's mask seems to have been a facade for the public. A massive, crowded church is one of the last places one should go unmasked -- or at all -- during this pandemic.

"He didn't seem to have a care in the world," the eyewitness described to The Sun.

The source described: "His mask was straight off and he was hanging around chatting in huddled groups, shaking hands, and walking through the crowds."

"The church appears to have gone back in time to before Covid," the eyewitness characterized.

The source lamented that they saw the crowd of thousands "with only a handful of people protecting themselves from the deadly virus."

"Jeremy has a newborn at home with his wife who is avoiding church for obvious reasons," the eyewitness noted. "It's almost like they think they're immune to Covid."

"Thousands of people were seen heading in and out of buildings on site all day for services," the eyewitness continued.

"And there were very few masks being worn," the source reiterated.

The eyewitness then expressed a very real fear: "It could easily be a super-spreader Sunday every week."

Masks and hand sanitizer are made available on-site at Grace Church, which caters to thousands upon thousands of congregants each week.

However, the vast majority reportedly do not avail themselves of their use.

Whether they feel that they have something to prove or it's something else, they are all putting themselves and others in danger.

The church resumed indoor services back in July.

The church has strongly resisted any efforts to either prevent or alter how they usually congregate -- indoors, shoulder-to-shoulder, and maskless.

They continue to cite the First Amendment, part of a Constitution written more than a century before the discovery of viruses.

"It's just how it is," a younger churchgoer explained. "The elders kind of made a decision and everyone followed suit."

Reportedly, a preacher -- unmasked, of course -- told the congregation, Jeremy included, that God was shielding them all from COVID-19.

"So many people from so many different places," the preacher said, "and he has simply been protecting us, and the brother used the word miracle, God really has been kind and gracious."

As of Wednesday, December 9, at least 286,000 Americans have lost their lives to this pandemic, and the true number is certainly higher.

Even within Grace Church itself, there was an outbreak in October.

Sadly, this does not seem to have inspired the congregation to change their behavior ... except that people fear that congregants are now even less likely to report symptoms that they may experience.

“The good news is, you’re here, you’re not distancing, and you’re not wearing masks,” Pastor John MacArthur maliciously stated in August.

“And it’s also good news that you’re not outside," he claimed, "because it’s very hot out there."

"So the Lord knew you needed to be inside and unmasked," MacArthur claimed, "so he did us that gracious favor.”

Obviously, Jeremy and Jinger have been seen wearing masks, also.

The idea that Jeremy is "only" being this reckless at such a massive, weekly gathering among countless anti-mask fanatics is a small comfort.

Being irresponsible like this is not the best way to promote their new lifestyle brand ... though that is no surprise.

"Jer and I are excited to announce the launch of Hope & Stead (@hopeandstead)," Jinger recently announced in a painfully awkward and outrageously underproduced message to fans.

Critics likened it to a "PowerPoint presentation from corporate for a new cult based out of a holiday inn conference room." Ouch.

Perhaps, once the pandemic grinds to a halt or is at least no longer spreading like wildfire, they can produce a better promo for it. You know, consult a professional.