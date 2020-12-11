Jeremy and Audrey Roloff: Do They Vaccinate Their Kids?

No, the headline above is not as random as it may appear upon first glance.

Based on a new and troubling report, we now have a reason to believe that former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have not been vaccinating their two children.

According to The Sun, Oregon-based pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas had his license temporarily suspended on December 3 and has been ordered to “stop practicing medicine until further order of the Board.”

What is the cause of this punishment?

"An immediate danger to the public" caused by Dr. Thomas because he doesn't believe in administering certain vaccines (such as for the rotavirus) and that he has published an alternative vaccination schedule that “decreases the frequency of recommended vaccines."

And what does this have to do with Jeremy and Audrey?

They have shared numerous photos of themselves and their kids -- three-year old Ember and one-year old Bode -- inside of this same doctor's office.

Neither of these podcast hosts has yet commented on the accusations leveled against Dr. Thomas.

Neither has said much in the past about their vaccination stances, either.

Jeremy, however, has garnered plenty of backlash of late for spreading dangerous conspiracy theories, believing, for example, that Joe Biden not not really win Presidency due to widespread voter fraud.

Such a wild allegation has no basis in fact and there's no evidence to back it up -- and it also may seem irrelevant to the topic at hand.

However, the same statement can be made about those who do not believe in vaccinating their kids.

There's no credible evidence that these shots cause harm to children ... while there's a clear, present and obvious danger at hand when parents do NOT vaccinate their sons and daughters against various diseases.

Back to Dr. Thomas now:

The Oregon Medical Board writes that he “fraudulently asserts that following his vaccine schedule will prevent or decrease the incidence of autism and other developmental disorder."

He allegedly uses the claim so parents “refuse” full vaccination for their children, exposing them to “potentially debilitating and life-threatening illnesses, including tetanus, hepatitis, pertussis (whooping cough), rotavirus, measles, mumps, and rubella.”

These are licensed and experienced physicians making this claim against the man perceived to be Jeremy and Audrey's primary care doctor.

The suspension papers also assert that 90 of Dr. Thomas' patients did not receive their second dose of the mumps vaccine, “knowingly leaving these children inadequately protected against a preventable illness.”

Audrey, meanwhile, has posted from Dr. Thomas’ office on two occasions since she welcomed her son Bode in January 2020.

"Just took Bode in for his two month check up," she wrote as a caption to one of these snapshots.

"So thankful for our healthy, strong, good-sleeping, smiley boy. He is already 2 feet tall!"

To reiterate, we don't have proof that Dr. Thomas is Bode and/or Ember's pediatrician.

A multitude of social media followers simply replied to Audrey's aforementioned pair of doctor's office photos with remarks such as:

That’s Dr. Thomas’ office!!

If they Vax, it’s on a delayed schedule!! I really wish you guys would open up about this publicly, but I know the backlash you’ll face.

Dr. Thomas, for his part, did not respond to The Sun's request for a comment and he has a right to a hearing to fight the order.

Audrey and Jerermy remain mum on the topic of vaccination as well.

We'll update this story with quotes from the stars if they do, indeed, speak out on the controversial subject.