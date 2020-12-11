Jenelle Evans to Fans: Shut Up About My Stolen Dog! Look at My Christmas Card!

Republicans and Democrats. Lions and gazelles. The Easons and dogs.

Some things will just never get along and should probably be kept at a safe distance from one another at all times.

Just as we were beginning to finally recover from the trauma of David Eason killing Jenelle Evans' dog, along comes a new dog-related scandal on The Land.

Thankfully, this one doesn't involve any grisly deaths at the hands of a raving psychopath -- at least not yet.

As you may recall, Jenelle and David were accused of stealing a dog recently, and it seems their only response to the situation is to keep the Pitbull-mix (who recently gave birth to a litter of puppies) and hope everyone forgets about it.

Fortunately, that doesn't appear to be happening.

After a flurry of posting about the new pooches in her life, Jenelle has changed tactics and attempted to distract from the issue by pretending that she belongs to a functional family.

Evans posted her annual Christmas card photo on Instagram earlier this week.

"'Tis the season," she captioned the post.

But Jenelle haters and animal lovers are persistent folk, and the comments about Dog-gate are pouring in faster than Jenelle can delete them.

“Wow, now it turns into ‘call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pitbull having puppies,'" she recently wrote on the subject.

“I did not breed this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her," Jenelle continued.

“Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35 degree weather is beyond me but luckily she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then," she went on.

“Don’t leave your animals out in the freezing weather!”'

Yes, the woman who defended her husband after he brutally beat her 10-pound French bulldog, then chased the bleeding and terrified animal into the woods and blew its head off with a shotgun suddenly fancies herself an aniumal rights activist.

Mind you, none of that is speculation hearsay.

The matter was discussed in great detail in court after Jenelle and David had their kids taken away by CPS.

Eventually, David admitted to murdering the dog in brutal fashion in an interview.

He claimed that hew was "protecting his family" ... from a 10-pound puppy.

Jenelle and David can pose for forced-smile holiday pics with the whole family all they want, but nothing is gonna erase the trauma those kids have experienced.