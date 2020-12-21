Jenelle Evans: I've Done So Many Things Worse Than Killing a Dog!

Jenelle Evans remains in shock.

She still can't believe it.

She's still aghast that she was fired by MTV in 2019 simply because she was an accomplice to the murder of an innocent family pet.

Appearing late last week on something called This Family Tree podcast, Evans went back in time and expressed her surprise over being let go from Teen Mom 2 in May of last year.

Why did this take Evans aback in such a strong manner?

Because she did so many other awful things and producers were totally cool with it.

Perhaps not the most powerful argument, but Jenelle is sticking by it.

“They filmed me on drugs,” Evans said, going through her VERY questionable behavior on camera over the years and adding:

“They filmed me, no lie, nodding out on-camera. They filmed me going to buy marijuana, and my director knew I had it in my car.”

Jenelle said that all of the “illegal stuff” she did during her Teen Mom days paled in comparison to the dog shooting incident.

“They weren’t even there and had nothing to do with it,” she said. “But they still let me go.”

Well... the dog shooting incident -- which entailed husband David Eason taking the family bullldog into the woods and shooting it dead -- prompted an investigation by Child Protective Serviices.

It also prompted the removal of Jenelle's kids from her household for a month because authorities believed they were being raised in a dangerous environment.

So, yeah. Jenelle smoked a lot of pot.

But this situation was far worse.

It also sounds as if Jenelle is unfamiliar with straws and camels and backs and how it's very plausible and understandable for someone to do one too many inappropriate/despicable/illegal things.

And when that happens?

You get fired from your very public platform.

Jenelle, YOUR HUSBAND MURDERED YOURR DOG.

Recalling the phone call she received on the day she was given a pink slip, Evans explained on the podcast that she knew instantly when MTV called her what was about to happen.

She remembered telling executives that she comprehended the backlash she was garnering online and that it would look bad for the network.

She claimed she didn't even blame the network for firing her.

Instead, Evans alleges she was told to make it sound like was NOT fired ... just let go for the season that was airing at the time only, leaving room for her to come back later once the uproar had died down.

“So then it gets plastered everywhere that I’m fired,” Evans went on to say in the interview.

“People still think I was fired and MTV won’t speak up about it. And that’s where I’m at.”

Evans was among the originals on Teen Mom 2, a group that included her, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer.

With Houska recently announcing her plans to leave the program, there was briefly some chatter that MTV might, indeed, invite Jenelle back into the fold.

Alas, they chose Ashkey Jones instead.

As you can tell, Evans isn't very happy about this decision.

But we are.