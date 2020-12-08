Jenelle Evans: I Didn't Steal a Pregnant Pitbull, Okay?!?

It's troubling, but it's true:

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are once again dog-owners.

Late last week, Evans told social media followers that she found a female pitbull outside in the freezing cold.

She said she took it in, she tried to track down the owner and then she realized it was pregnant -- and the canine then gave birth to a litter of puppies.

They're very cute, as you can down right below.

Check out the photo Jenelle shared shortly after the tiny dogs entered the world:

The thing is, Evans and Eason aren't thought to be the most reliable pet-owners in the world.

Remember when Eason shot and killed the family's dog, Nugget, in the spring of 2019?

He admitted to this action and MTV fired Evans from Teen Mom 2 as a result and then Child Protective Services took the couple's kids away for about a month because it looked as if they were being raised in a dangerous environment.

Critics are therefore quite concerned over Jenelle once again being in charge of any furry friends.

They're also, apparently, questioning exactly how she ended up with the aforementioned pregnant pitbull.

"Wow, now it turns into ‘call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pitbull having puppie [sic],'" Evans wrote Sunday nighton Facebook.

"I did not breed this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her.

'Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35 degree weather is beyond me but luckily she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then.

"Don't leave your animals out in the freezing weather."

We're confident that plenty of people are having difficulty believing Jenelle's story here.

But were the police really called to Jenelle's North Carolina home after she discovered the dog?

According to a staffer at Sampson County Sheriff's Office, no calls were made in regards to the 28-year-old ex-MTV personality in regard to this topic.

Jenelle now admits as much, too.

"No cops have been to my house and I doubt they will come if they are called," she has told E! News.

"The police are 45 minutes from my house so they aren't coming out here for rumors," Evans added. "They are used to that when it comes to me unfortunately."

It was just over a year and a half ago when Evans murdered the French bulldog Nugget.

He claimed at the time that the small dog has attacked his daughter and he had no choice but to shoot it dead.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. … Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog, and I don’t put up with that s–t at all,” Eason said after the scandal came to light, adding:

“I’m all about protecting my family.

“It is my life’s mission.

"Some people are worth killing or dying for, and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want, but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively.”

Why didn't this violent bigot just give the dog away to a shelter?

Eason never answered that question.

As for Jenelle? Who originally pleaded ignorance about what transpired between her husband and her family pet?

She mourned the murdered animal on Instagram.

"Nugget... I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless," she wrote on May 1, 2019.

"You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons.

"Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed... you’re not here.

"You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught."

Does she plan on keeping the new pitbull puppies?

"The kids love the puppies!" Jenelle told E!. "We might keep one but going to give them away to close friends of mine for free when they are ready to go."

And she concluded:

"I'm only trying to help and the haters tried to start some stuff once I posted she had her puppies."