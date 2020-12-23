Jenelle Evans Complains That She's "Most Hated Person on the Internet," Might Have a Point

You know the saying, even a broken clock is right twice a day?

Well, in the case of Jenelle Evans, it's more like twice a lifetime, but even so -- when she's right, she's right!

In her latest Instagram rant, Jenelle complained that she's "one of the most hated people on the internet," and ... well, we have to admit, she may have a point.

Evans' latest complaint stems from a familiar situation:

She struck a deal with a media outlet who was unaware of what a terrible person she is, and when they found out, they immediately severed ties with her.

This time it was a podcast entitled This Family Tree.

Hosts Alex and Shane a married couple who discuss families and -- maybe trees? -- invited Jenelle on their show, apparently without doing much research.

When they were informed that Evans is an abusive bigot with a history of co-signing dog murder, the hosts promptly pulled the episode.

“We weren’t looking at having her on as an endorsement of her character; it was more an examination of her character,” Shane told The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“Our intention wasn’t to prop her up or give her a platform.

Well, everyone makes mistakes.

And if there's anyone who would understand that, you'd think it would be Jenelle.

But instead of shrugging the situation off, she apparently became infuriated when she found out about the episode being pulled.

"I wanna thank the Ashley's Realty Roundup because, actually, you guys just kept me informed. I didn't even know that podcast episode was taken down," Jenelle said in a recent Instagram episode.

"No one notified me. No one explained why, but they'll go to the media and explain why."

Denying claims that she's "looking for attention," Jenelle continued:

"I went on your podcast as a favor for you guys. Not for myself. I didn't need any of this attention. I didn't need any of this publicity.

"Not to mention I scheduled it in advance, made sure my kids were nice and taken care of and poured my heart out to you for 45 minutes. And you just threw all that away?"

To be fair, it's probably been a long time since Jenelle invested 45 minutes of effort into anything, so we can sort of see why she's upset.

From there Evans explained that, despite the fact that it's been about 20 months since she was fired from Teen Mom 2, she's still trying to break back into the media world.

"So keep an eye out on my Instagram because I will be explaining all this and more on three other podcasts that I actually have scheduled for next month," Jenelle rambled on.

"It's really hard for me to trust anyone. Anyone in the industry. Anyone from the media and for me to open up and do this podcast for you."

The victim-playing continued from there, with Evans griping about all the criticism she receives, as though she hasn't devoted her life to making other people miserable.

"After being on TV for so long, you try to break out of this shell that you were in and you try to open up and trust people and do interviews and be on a podcast and now I'm back to where I can't trust anyone," she whined.

"So when you're like one of the most hated people on the internet like me, what do you do in a situation like this?" Jenelle asked.

"You use your platform to speak your mind and you use your platform to explain your story."

Damn, we were hoping the answer was "you quietly fade into obscurity and no one ever hears from you again," but no such luck.

"I probably need a co-host for my new podcast and I need a graphic designer for my logo," she concluded.

Yes, it seems Jenelle is starting a podcast.

So if you were holding out any hope that 2021 will be better than 2020, you might just wanna go ahead and abandon that right now.