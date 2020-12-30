Jen Harley to Ronnie Magro: Why Are You So Obsessed With Me?!

It's been over a year since Ronnie Magro and Jen Harley finally broke up for good, and pretty much everyone who's familiar with these two agreed that it was a good thing.

Sadly, it seems the tension between Ron and Jen isn't over quite yet.

Back in October, Ron revealed that he's dating Saffire Matos.

But this is the world of Jersey Shore we're talking about, so Ronnie didn't make it official by just flipping the switch on his relationship status.

No, he and Saffire stripped down to swimwear for a sultry PDA pic.

"You can’t force happiness, when you know it’s real, you realize it eventually chooses you! #HappinessIsAGift #ThankFul," Magro captioned the post.

If you saw that photo for the first time and felt a strange sense of deja vu -- well, there's a good reason for that.

When Ronnie and Jen started dating back in 2017, they went public by sharing a very similar snap.

In fact, a source close to Jen describes Ronnie's new pic as the “exact same pose."

But it's not Ron's lack of relationship announcement originality that has Jen ready to put her famous temper on display.

Instead, it's the flak she's taking for her own relationship news.

Jen is dating a guy named Joe, and it seems some of her followers were quite rude to her in the wake of her relationship announcement.

“Jen is getting a lot of heat for the picture she shared with her new boyfriend [Joe]," a source close to the situation tells In Touch.

"A lot of people are saying it’s a dig at Ron, but in fact, she thinks he’s the one who’s been taking a dig at her all along.”

Obviously, Jen can and should do whatever she wants, and strangers on the internet should STFU about it.

But its worth noting that the criticism might have something to do with the way she chose to share her relationship news.

After hinting at the existence of a new man in her life with a series of Instagram Stories, Jen and Joe's first permanent pic found them striking a familiar pose:

"Made it to the top , can’t stop won’t stop!" Jen captioned the pic above.

The haters came out of the woodwork, many of them offering unsolicited relationship advice to Harley.

“Is this a new guy? All the best, but maybe be single for a minute?” one wrote.

“I’ve been single for a year," Jen replied.

“We all seen [sic] your birthday and Halloween posts with the guy you were ‘obsessed’ with and taking cute couples pics with on a yacht LOL," a second follower chimed in.

“Lie about what? Lol I’ve been single. Just ’cause I bring someone on my birthday trip doesn’t mean we were together." Harley clapped back.

"We are still friends and no bad blood. I don’t need to hide s–t; I’m living in the moment.”

Yes, Jen made the mistake of feeding the trolls.

Fortunately, lots of commenters were on her side.

"Good for you girl! You deserve somebody who treats you right and isnt a gaslighter!" one person wrote.

Jen and Ronnie's relationship was famously tumultuous, with both sides being accused of physical and verbal abuse.

Jen recently spoke out on the tumultuous situation and confirmed that her problems with Ron went well beyond the blow-out fights we saw on Jersey Shore.

“Our problem was we knew what was bothering us. Our underlying thing was cheating, but we would never do anything [about it],” she said.

“We would just sweep things under the rug but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that. So, when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

Well, we wish Jen all the best with her new relationship.

Hey, no matter what happens, at least she's not dating that douche Chad Johnson anymore!