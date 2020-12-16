Jen Harley Flaunts Revenge Body In See-Through Swimsuit

The concept of a revenge body is sort of a weird one.

You get into shape to spite your ex and then post thirst trap pics to show them what they're missing out on?

Isn't that sort of publicly admitting that you think about your ex in sexual terms?

And by admitting they're the reason you started taking your health more seriously, aren't you weirdly sort of assigning them a positive role in your life?

Well, that's not something that Ronnie Magro and Jen Harley have to worry about.

After all, their relationship was such a disaster that there's no way anyone could ever think they were positive influences on each other.

But against all odds, it seems they've been able to pick up the pieces of their lives and move on to at least slightly more stable circumstances.

Ronnie is dating Saffire Matos, and friends say they've never seen him happier.

(Sadly, his recent Trouble Shot at Love experience did not have the desired results.)

As for Jen, well ... as usua,l Jen's got a whole lot going on in her life.

Thankfully, Harley's relationship with Chad Johnson proved to be short-lived.

There's pretty much no way that would have worked out well for anyone.

It seems that Jen isn't dating anyone at all at the moment, which is almost certainly good thing.

But it appears she has someone in her life who's willing to snap thirst trap swimsuit photos for her.

Jen posted the photo below on Instagram this week, and needless to say, she's keeping it tight these days.

Harley might not be appearing on Jersey Shore anymore, but she's certainly got her beach body on point.

Last we checked, she was working as a realtor in Las Vegas, and ... do they have beaches there?

Do Vegas residents just hit the Hoover Dam when they want to lounge next to a large body of water?

Are the only other swimming options pool parties at the Bellagio or backyard above-grounds surrounded by some sort of elaborate apparatus from keeping coyotes from drowning in them at night?

Help us out here, Vegas residents!

Anyway, the point is, Jen is looking better than ever these days.

We're taking this as a sure sign that she's better off without Ronnie in her life.

And hopefully, everyone she knows is reminding her of that fact every single day.

Not just loved ones, but, like, Starbucks baristas, too.

Everyone she sees should be reminding Jen to stay away from Ronnie.

It's for the good of humanity.