Jed Duggar: Offcially Courting Lauren Caldwell?

2020 was a year of humiliating public defeat for Jed Duggar.

Jed ran for office in order to follow in his father's footsteps, but his first foray into the political arena did not go according to plan.

Jed was defeated by a wide margin in the election.

Not only that, his opponent was a Democrat, and a woman with a PhD.

The Duggars don't believe that women should be permitted to receive educations or pursue careers, so we imagine that was quite a crushing blow for Jed.

But hey, it looks like the 21-year-old twin might be ending the year on a positive note.

For several weeks now, reports that Jed is courting Lauren Caldwell have been making their way around the Duggar-obsessed corners of social media.

Lauren is the sister of Kendra Caldwell, who is married to Joseph Duggar.

Rumors that Lauren is courting a Duggar had been around for over a year, but they recently came to an abrupt halt.

Last month, Lauren got engaged to a man named Titus Hall, but the couple abruptly called it quits just sa few days after they announced their engagement.

No reason was given for the split, but given how quickly it seemed to take place, it's safe to assume the breakup was not an amicable one.

Shortly after the former couple went public with their separation, Jed was caught on camera at a family event admitting that there's a female in his life whom he considers his "darling."

Fans were quick to point out numerous other reasons why Lauren might have tossed Titus aside in favor of Jed.

For starters, there's less of an age gap.

Lauren is only 20, while Titus is 27, and Joe is 21.

Seven years certainly isn't a massive age gap, but it can seem that way at 21 and 27.

Kendra and Lauren have very young parents -- in fact Kendra is pregnant at the same time as her mother at the moment -- so having a fiance who was only a decade of so younger than her folks might have been too weird for Lauren.

On top of that, there's the fact that the Duggars are famous.

In the real world, of course, they're mostly forgotten and regarded as a bunch of mostly-washed-up reality stars.

In the world of evangelicals, however, the Duggars are still a very big deal.

They're like the fundamentalist Beatles, and for a woman in Lauren's situation, the prospect of dating a Duggar would no doubt seem like a very exciting one.

As a bonus, the Caldwells are an extremely close family.

And we're sure Lauren would love it if she and her sister became sisters-in-law, as well.

Of course, all of this is just rooted in speculation, and it seems that if they are courting, they're a long way off from making an announcement.

And while it looks as though Lauren is involved with a Duggar, that doesn't necessarily mean she's linked with Jed.

Just last month, there were rumors of Lauren courting Jason Duggar.

Whatever the case, it's been a few months since a Duggar courtship announcement, so you can be sure Jim Bob is chomping at the bit.