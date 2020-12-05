Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright: FIRED from Vanderpump Rules!

As previously reported, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are preparing their first child.

This is very exciting news.

Conversely, however, Bravo viewers must now prepare themselves for something previously unimaginable:

A season of Vanderpump Rules without both Taylor and Cartwright.

"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," Taylor wrote on Friday.

He did so while sharing a multitude of throwback photos from his time on the series via Instagram.

For example:

Continued Taylor:

"Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules.

"We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.

"@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts.

"Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you."

As you can see, Taylor did not exactly say that he and Cartwright are leaving of their own volition.

And, according to Variety, the stars have actually been fired.

A spokesperson from Bravo siimply confirmed to Variety that “Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules."

We do not have any further details at this time.

"Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned," Jax concluded. "Have a great weekend."

Brittany, meanwhile, shared this same message on her social media page, along with several old photos, including some snapshots from the duo's wedding.

As noted above, Taylor and Cartwright are expecting their first child together, announcing in September that they are having a baby boy.

It's worth noting, of course, that Vanderpump Rules has not started filming a new season and that restaurants are currently closed for in-dining business in Los Angeles, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So we have no idea when the series will returrn.

Whenever it does air new episodes, though, it will do so without stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni ... all of whom were fired in June.

Schroeder and Doute were given the heave-ho for accusing former costar Faith Stowers of being a suspect wanted by the police -- with Schroeder admitting she called the authorities on Stowers.

Schroeder and Doute have both issued public apologies for their past racially insensitive actions towards Stowers.

New cast members Boyens and Caprioni, meanwhile, were fired after old racist tweets resurfaced last winter.

Stowers -- who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo program -- pushed for Taylor to be held accountable for his actions a few months ago.

"I think for sure Jax needs to have somebody take a look into his behavior," Stowers told People Magazine this summer.

In a resurfaced tweet from 2017, Taylor falsely claimed that Stowers was "wanted by the police," after Schroeder and Doute's allegations of the same nature.

Former costar Billie Lee has also called on Bravo to also cut ties with Taylor, saying that he "refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege."

We can't say for certain whether this is the reason Taylor was at last fired, however.

But we'll update this story with more information as more news breaks.