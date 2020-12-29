Javi Marroquin to Kailyn Lowry: Please Don't Tell Lauren Comeau I'm a Cheater!

By now, you're probably familiar with the romantic saga of Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin in the Wawa parking lot.

In case you missed it, it went something like this:

Javi tried to have sex with Kailyn while she was putting gas in her car, but she shut him down and told the whole world about it during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2. The end.

Needless to say, no one involved lived happily ever after.

It's bad enough to find out that your partner cheated.

But finding out about the infidelity by watching a national television show?

Well, that's about as great a humiliation as we can imagine.

Not surprisingly, Lauren dumped Javi and moved home to Maine after the episode aired.

She's caught Marroquin cheating on her in the past, but this time, it looks as though the relationship might really be over for good.

As for Kail, she says she's mortified that she needlessly dragged Lauren through hell and embarrassed her in a way that sounds like something out of a nightmare.

In an episode that was shot the day after the infamous "Wawa episode" aired, Kail revealed that she's been struggling with intense feelings of guilt.

"Last night an episode of the show aired where I revealed some information," she said.

"He keeps texting me and is upset that I filmed about the situation."

Until recently, it was assumed that Lauren and Javi were both shocked to hear their names mentioned on the show.

But now, it seems that Javi had an inkling that Kail was about to drop a bombshell.

This revelation comes to us courtesy of Kail, who says that Javi attempted to contact her and cover his tracks in the wake of the Wawa incident.

"Javi texted me and said, 'I don't know what you're going to say to Lauren but please have my back," she said during the latest episode of TM2.

"What do you want me to say? I want to apologize to her [Lauren]," Kail continued.

Of course, there would be nothing to apologize for if Kail hadn't blabbed about Lauren's business while the cameras were rolling.

Should she have informed Comeau that Javi is still on the prowl?

Absolutely. But she could have done so in a much, much more tactful manner.

Further complicating the situation is the fact that up until the episode aired, Kail and Javi were actually getting along quite well.

"Javi is one of the easier [dads] to deal with in terms of the kids," Kail said of the situation.

"But when it comes to our inter-personal relationship, he's one of the more difficult ones," she added.

"He pushes me and pushes me and pushes me and I'm never allowed to blow over."

Well, we suppose co-parenting with an ex is always complicated.

Of course, it's made more complicated when one of person still wants to have sex with the other.

And when the other person has an unfortunate tendency to over-share on national television ... well, that complicates things even further.

Poor Lauren had no idea of the snake's nest she wandered into when she got involved with Javi.