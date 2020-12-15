Janelle Brown Ditches Wedding Ring. Is Kody Next?

So much for those Meri Brown-Kody Brown breakup rumors, huh?

To the surprise of many, Meri put an end to such speculation two weeks ago when she penned a lengthy message on Instagram that affirmed her love for her spiritual husband.

Sister Wives fans, however, are not done wondering about the status of Kody's relationships.

This time, they've simpy turned their attention to a different spouses.

Earlier this week, Janelle Brown returned to her home in Flagstaff, Arizona all by herself, looking sort of sullen and disheveled -- and, most notably, without her wedding ring on her finger.

There was no sign of Kody at the time, according to The Sun, which keeps itself very up-to-date all things Sister Wives.

Most observers have been assuming for months that Kody has mostly been holed up during the pandemic with his one legal wife, Robyn, at the nearly one-million home in which they reside.

We can't confirm Kody's whereabouts, but a neighbor told The Sun that the father of 18 visits Janelle “around once a week.”

And that's been about it for a long time now.

“He has not been here very often. We don’t really see him," this same person told this same publication.

Janelle lives in a modest rental with daughter Savannah, who this week turned 16, and hasn't posed alongside Kody in months.

There have been rumors in the past about the possibility that she's done with Kody, but they seemed pretty flimsy at the time.

For example, we're not sure if simply getting into shape is the sign of an impending split.

Truth be told, of course, only Robyn is techically married to Kody.

There's no reason to use the word "divorce" with anyone side from her because neither Janelle nor Meri nor Christine are legally bound to Kody anyway.

Nevertheless, Meri had been sharing mysterious messages and memes for several months until she sought to clear the air earlier this month.

"Let's just clarify something here. I love this man," Meri wrote to begin a surprising and candid caption that accompanied a photograph of her and her spiritual spouse.

"I don't owe anyone an explanation but I'll do it anyway," she continued.

"I'm well aware that we, as a family, have chosen to put ourselves 'out there,' which, in turn, brings about all kinds of speculation, commentary, and opinions."

Meri went on:

"My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we've hadd ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn't that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows...

"Here's my truth. I love him. I love my family. I'm committed.

I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.

I'm an independent person who does her own thing. I travel a lot. (Well, pre-covid that is.) I have multiple businesses. I have friends. I have male friends. (Gasp! Shocker!) and I won't apologize for that.

Meri concluded as follows:

I'm human. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I rise when I've fallen.

Sometimes it takes longer than other times to rise. I. Will. Always. Rise. I get angry. I feel peace. I feel pain. I feel joy. I forgive. I love. I'm HUMAN

I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up.