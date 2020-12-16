Jamie Spears: Britney's Lawyer is Out to Get Her! She Can Only Trust ME!

Britney Spears just turned 39 earlier this month but she still has less control over her life and fewer freedoms than your average 20-year-old.

She has been fighting for autonomy in court ... but now her father accuses her court-appointed attorney of sabotaging their family relationship for nefarious ends.

Jamie Spears is attempting to seize control of the narrative as the #FreeBritney movement marches on.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much," Britney's notorious father told CNN.

“When a family member needs special care and protection," he insisted, "families need to step up."

Jamie told CNN that families must "as I have done for the last 12-plus years."

He claimed that all that he has done to control his daughter has been "to safeguard, protect, and continue to love Britney unconditionally."

That seems to fly in the face of what fans believe ... and over what her own attorneys have suggested.

"I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection," Jamie declared.

He announced his intention to guard Britney "against those with self-serving interests."

"And," he concluded, "those who seek to harm her or my family.”

Britney's court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, apparently told Jamie months ago to not contact Britney.

This year, Britney declared in cour tthat she was "strongly opposed" to having Jamie continue to remain in charge of her career and considerable finances.

While Jamie remains her co-conservtor, at Britney's request, the court added the Bessemer Trust Company to her conservatorship.

Just last month, Britney's attorney made some alarming statements in a hearing.

Ingham reported that Britney is afraid of her father -- the man accused of attacking one of her son's just last year, by the way, and who is no longer permitted to see either grandson.

Additionally, Ingham added that Britney refuses to perform as long as Jamie continues to control her estate.

But Jamie's own attorney claims that Ingham has injected himself to drive a wedge between Britney and Jamie.

We're meant to believe that this is not what Britney really wants or in her best interests, but done for some sort of self-serving or dubious reason.

Jamie's attorney insists that until just a few months ago, Britney and her father had an amicable relationship.

Whom to believe: a beloved singer's attorney, appointed by the court to advocate for her, or her widely reviled father's own personal attorney?

That may not sound like an especially complex puzzle to solve, but none of us can claim to have secret, special knowledge of Britney's life.

Of course, there are some people who are genuinely close to Britney and who have spoken out.

One of those people is Lynne Spears, Britney's own mother.

She has advocated in court for a change in Britney's conservatorship, for Jamie to be removed from the position.

Lynne reported to the court how she has seen their father-daughter relationship deteriorate. She wants change, a fresh start, and for Britney to have more agency.

Additionally, Britney's friend Paris Hilton has spoken out about how heartbreaking it is that Britney's freedoms are so limited.

Paris may not sound like the star witness of any court case, but remember that she truly has nothing to gain or to lose -- as she is one of the few people in this discussion unaffected by Britney's fortune.

She has lamented the way in which Britney has so little autonomy in her life, echoing the concerns of many who have worked with Britney over the years.

While human rights are everyone's business -- even the ACLU has commented on how Britney's rights are being trampled -- it's easy to wonder if the details of Britney's battle are the concern of fans.

"Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally," her attorney told the court.

He continued: "that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible. The sealing motion is supposedly being brought by her father to 'protect' Britney's interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it."