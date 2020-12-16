Jacob Roloff Accuses Little People, Big World Producer of Molestation

Jacob Roloff has accused a producer on Little People, Big World of sexual assault and molestation.

And, in a lengthy message he shared on Tuesday via Instagram, the former cast member even named this TLC producer.

"It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words," began Jacob, prior to issuing the claim:

As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for 'Little People, Big World,' Chris Cardamone.

According to IMDB, Cardamone is a 44-year-old producer from East Los Angeles who has also worked on such shows as Parking Wars, Fast N Loud and Tanked.

At one time, at least, Cardamone worked as a Little People, Big World field producer -- but we cannot confirm right now whether or not he still holds this position.

Jacob went on to say that he will not be sharing any details about this alleged encounter at any point.

But he hopes that Cardamone is "never allowed around children again."

"I first began contemplating this statement when he texted me years later in November 2015. I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcized of any further power over my development."

Roloff left Little People, Big World in the summer of 2016.

He said at the time that he simply couldn't handle the scripted nature of the show and/or the phony "characters" his relatives turned into any time cameras rolled.

Jacob was estranged from his family members for a period after he made this decision.

But he's now back on good terms, often sharing photos of himself with his nephews and nieces.

However, Jacob still spends most of his time on the road with his wife, Isabel, and their dogs, traveling around the Pacific Northwest.

Continued Jacob in his statement:

"By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly.

"Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor as it defined my worldview in general."

Jacob emphasized that this will hopefully serve as a reminder that sexual assault, "in all of its iterations," can "happen to anyone at anytime and is a far more prevalent reality than our current social stigma allows us to talk about."

Why didn't he come forward earlier?

Because he "needed silence and time" to "process" what transpired.

"I continue my own contemplation on the voyeurism involved in the entire enterprise of reality television -- a massive spectacle of drama and pain and argument and invasion, with a little joy sprinkled over, that viewers watch completely disassociated from the complex humans inside the simplistic "characters" they see on TV," he wrote.

"Yet, there is no inherent causal connection between reality television production and childhood trauma.

"We are still sprinting ahead with the enterprise deaf, dumb, and blind, asking for forgiveness later, instead of asking harder preliminary questions of ourselves.

"The profits were indeed sweet. The actual experience was more complicated."

Speaking on his thoughts about reality TV in general, Jacob said that so much of it is "a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing."

He added that he carries no shame and in no way blames his relatives for what happened to him.

"It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family," explained Roloff.

"I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future."

Jacob signed off by adding that he stands in "solidarity with silent survivors."

Cardamone is yet to comment on these allegations and we haven't yet heard from any of Jacob's siblings or either of his parents.

But we're thinking of Jacob right now and we salute him for speaking out.