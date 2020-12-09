Georgia Harrison Accuses Stephen Bear of Revenge Porn: He Filmed Us Having Sex!

Well, then.

Things have turned very ugly very quickly between Georgia Harrison and Stephen Bear.

Harrison, who starred opposite Bear on two seasons of The Challenge, blasted her ex via Instagram on Monday... alleging that Bear secretly recorded the former couple having sex.

Georgia began her series of messages asking for hypothetical advice from followers, wondering if it’s okay to share such footage -- and emphasizing that the video in question was filmed without her consent.

"So bear has cctv around his house he purposely got me in a position where he knew it would be on cctv quite a long time ago and after acted like he forgot the camera were there," wrote Harrison.

Harrison addded of Bear:

"So if an ex was to film me on a hidden camera in an environment where I felt safe and then sent it to people … that’s gotta be a heavy stretch pending surely."

Georgia says she's a victim of revenge porn, which is a crime in many states.

Added Harrison:

"Firstly i had to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he just would do the right thing, partly because i was ashamed and just wanted it to go away but tbh i have nothing to be ashamed about i was on private property with someone i had been with multiple times and trusted/was in love with."

The MTV personality claims Bear has since shown the sex tape two at least two people.

This has given her no choice but to go public with all her ex-lover has done, "not just for me but for anyone that has been round there no knowing they are being filmed," she says, adding:

"I feel hurt, I feel violated, I feel embarrassed but I also feel like my friends and followers will support me through this and I can't stay silent on the matter any longer."

Concluded Harrison in her Stories rant:

"Also anyone who watched it your disgusting yourself.

"Any respectful man, brother, son, father would tell him he's disgusting for showing anyone that especially as u cma clearly see its CCTV and I don't know its recording."

Georgia also claims she has screenshots of Bear sharing the video, offering it to his followers on the website OnlyFans.

According to the Sun, meanwhile, Bear has denied all of Georgia's allegations:

"I don't even want to talk about it - it's so silly," he told this publication.

"I've spoken to the girl saying stop making up silly rumours. Everyone's just got to calm down. People saying someone's name for clout, it's just dumb."

For the record, Georgia and Bear have went at it over social before, with him the latter claiming last year that he "rumped and dumped" Harrison in an Instagram rant.

Stephen and Georgia enjoyed a very brief romance in 2018 after meeting on MTV’s The Challenge.

They then got back together in March of 2018 when they attended a fitness retreat in Thailand.

Towards the end of his response on Monday, Bear announced he was taking a break from social media “for a few days” for his own mental health.

As of Tuesday, however, he was still active on Instagram.

“OnlyFans do you not have anything preventing the use of unconcented recordings on your platform,” Harrison asked late yesterday.

“Surely there should be something in place to stop perverts monetizing on videos they’ve took of women and putting them on the internet?

"Whether they are aware of the footage or not they should have to give permission for it to be used surely?”