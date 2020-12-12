FKA Twigs Alleges "Relentless Abuse" by Shia LaBeouf, Files Lawsuit

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, going public with some very serious allegations against the actor.

According to these documents, Twigs claims that LaBeouf -- who she dated for about a year -- abused her on multiple occasionally and even knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

The Grammy Award nominee says on record that, during a February 2019 trip to a desert, LaBeouf frequently got angry with her... once waking her up in the middle of the night and choking her.

On the way home?

He allegedly drove recklessly without his seatbelt and threatened to crash the vehicle.

Later, at a gas station, LaBeouf reportedly hurled his girlfriend against the car, yelling in her face and forcing her back in the car.

The incident was one of numerous others of this nature, FKA Twigs says.

She alleges that she was a victim of “relentless abuse” at the hands of LaBeouf -- including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

In an email to The New York Times, LaBeouf owns up to most of the behavior alleged here by his ex.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” the said to the newspaper.

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations.

"I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.

"There is nothing else I can really say."

In another statement, the Peanut Butter Falcon star said:

Karolyn Pho, who also dated LaBeouf, told the New York Times that the star once drunkenly headbutted her and pinned her to the bed.

Like Twigs, she says LaBeouf had a very jealous side and had rules for how many times per day she had to touch him.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” the artist added.

“I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody."