Farrah Abraham to Sophia: Time for Mother-Daughter Christmas Twerking!

Farrah Abraham keeps baiting critics with inappropriate content of daughter Sophia.

And no, she didn't take a break for the holidays.

The 29-year-old Teen Mom alum took to social media to once again torment her followers with her parenting style.

This time, she and Sophia were dancing side-by-side in a heavily filtered Instagram Story.

While some sort of Perry The Platypus (don't ask me why; I'm too old to understand) rap song played, the two of them tap danced.

Tap dancing can only go so far, however.

For whatever reason, Farrah opted to switch to twerking on camera beside her 11-year-old daughter.

Twerking is, of course, a dance style that involves the shaking of the butt, allowing the natural (or, in this case, not so natural) tissues of the body to jiggle and bounce.

The point of twerking, at its core, is that the butt's movements mirror those seen in numerous sexual positions. The goal is to tantalize.

Sophia can be seen briefly trying to emulate her mother.

No one could fault Sophia for dancing like her mom or for having a fun time as an 11-year-old. Plenty, however, can fault Farrah.

It's not necessarily age-inappropriate for Sophia to try various dances, including twerking.

(Twerking hasn't been the "hot new thing" in many years, though Farrah may not be aware of that)

It's perfectly normal for an 11-year-old to try out all sorts of dances, even the kind that make older folks cringe. No, especially that kind. It's part of growing up.

For that matter, it's even normal for moms to try out these dances with their daughters.

It's usually harmless fun -- the daughter pretends to be older and maybe the mom imagines being a little bit younger than she technically is.

But Farrah's decisions with Sophia have two big issues.

One, she did this in a public forum, on social media, as a celebrity -- or close enough.

Farrah is infamous but she is also famous, and there are all sorts of weirdos who follow her content, including everything that she posts about Sophia.

Exposing your child's silly dance moves to all of your followers stops being "silly" when you think about what sorts of sick people live in this world.

The second big issue with Farrah's choice to share this is that it's part of a larger pattern with her.

Farrah posts photo and video after photo and video of her crossing or outright ignoring boundaries.

Whether she's dancing in lingerie mere feet away from Sophia or flaunting her new vibrator in the car with Sophia or something else, Farrah has no desire to stop herself.

There is, unfortunately, a method to her madness ... but if anything, it makes the situation worse.

Farrah is actively monetizing her weird behavior with Sophia.

Her social media activity, no matter how horrific or self-destructive, is always aimed at perpetuating and even growing her personal brand.

Farrah has also more directly tried to monetize Sophia by demanding that people make 5-digit payments for the privilege of being followed by Sophia.

Hard to imagine what sort of person would choose to get a social media follow from an 11-year-old girl whose mom manages her social media when the same price would get them a new car.

As long as Farrah can use Sophia to get attention, make headlines, and sell products, she's going to keep putting her daughter in weirder and weirder videos.