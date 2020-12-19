Erika Jayne Exposes Husband's Text Messages, Calls Out Alleged Mistress

... And the award for messiest divorce of 2020 goes to;

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi!

To the discredit of these reality stars, the competition wasn't particularly close, either.

News of the estraned couple's split went viral in early November, as reports circulated that Jayne was divorcing Girardi after more than two decades of marriage.

At the time, not a lot was known in regard to why the 49-year old Real Housewife of Beverly Hills was leaving her much older husband; Jayne is 49 years old and Girardi is 81.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Erika simply said on November 3, adding:

“This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve.

"I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Since then, however, court documents have alleged that the exes embezzled settlement money for families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, which killed all 189 occupants in a 2018 crash.

More recently, a judge froze Tom’s assets at a December hearing.

There's even been talk that this divorce filing is a sham, merely a way for the pair to hide assets because they “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds," per an insider.

Moreover, Girardi's legal team has revealed that it wants him to undergo a mental examination, suggesting he doesn't comprehend the gravity of the case at hand.

In addition to the fraud lawsuit, Tom’s business partners have taken action against him, claiming he never paid them approximately $315,000 in income from the partnership.

It's all a chaotic and very possibly illegal mess.

And now?

Jayne has claimed a woman called Justice Tricia A. Bigelow has been sleeping with her husband.

As you can see below, Erika shared a since-deleted post that seemingly depicted alleged text messages between Tom and this woman.

"This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow," she wrote. "She was f-cking my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery."

Oh. Well... okay then!

One of the messages reads:

"Miss you babe. Makeup sex?" while another says: "Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f-cking you."

Another apparent screenshot reads: "Saks is having their special where you get a gift card based on what you spend. Is it okay if I spend."

The sender added: "Pretty please?"

Yet another screengrab features a photo of a woman lying on a bed, while another displays a woman's behind in tight jeans.

We cannot verify the identify the woman in these photos, or any of Erika's infidelity claims here.

However, multiple outlets have reported of late that Erika left Tom due to an affair. Or many affairs, to be more accurate.

Sources close to the former couple told People magazine that "the reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women."

And E! News confirms the same.

"His cheating continued," this website says, explaining that Erika tried to look past an affair from several years ago, only for Tom to continue with his dishonest ways.

"She came to the conclusion she needed to end the marriage."

Through all this craziness, Erika has been filming a new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"She's sad but trying to keep her spirits up," an insder previously said to E! News, concluding:

"Most of her castmates have been very supportive, which she appreciates."