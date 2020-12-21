Elliot Page Shares First Selfie, Thanks Fans for Support

Here he is, folks.

Three weeks after actress Ellen Page came out as a transgender, introducing himself to social media followers as Elliot Page, the former Oscar nominee has shared his first selfie under this brand new name.

Check it out for yourself here:

Page has also shared a message of gratitude on Instagram.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift,” the 33-year old Juno star wrote on Sunday, December 20.

He added:

“Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot.”

In this first-of-its-kind selfie, Page looks into the camera while wearing a black hoodie and glasses.

The Umbrella Academy cast member announced his new name and pronouns, he/they, in a heartfelt Instagram post on December 1.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote at the time.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

After thanking the trailblazers in the LGBTQ community who inspired him to come out, Page asked fans “for patience” and confessed that he was “scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence” that trans people often face.

Sadly, no one can blame him for thinking this way.

“The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences,” he explained.

“In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latino trans women.”

Page's wife, Emma Portner, showered her spouse with love and support online earlier this month, writing in response to Elliot's reveal:

"I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world."

"I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day," Portner added.

"Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Despite his understandable concern about going public with his real identity, Page assured his 4.3 million Instagram followers back on December 1:

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.

"And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

Page announced in early 2018 that he married New York dance teacher Emma Portner.

The star came out as gay in 2014, although this latest social post said he was "queer," for whatever that is worth. We just wanna be respectful.

We continue to applaud Elliot for his candor and bravery.

We wish him well.