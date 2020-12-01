Ellen Page Transgender Reveal: Stars Shower Elliot Page with Love, Support

Elliot Page, come on out.

The water is warm and inviting.

On Tuesday afternoon, actress Ellen Page -- an Oscar nominee in 2007 for her role in Juno, along with a lead cast member on Netflix's The Umbrella Academy -- introduced the world to Elliot Page.

Yes, Page came out as transgender.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," wrote Page in a lengthy and emotional statement.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

The actor went on to detail many of the fears and she concerns she felt by exposing himself in such a manner.

But:

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," she added.

"I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.

"Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.

"I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Thankfully, while we're sure there are a bunch of trolls and ignorant haters out there who will give Page a hard time on social media, a majority of his colleagues in Hollywood are not among them.

Page has received nothing but love and support from stars across all industries.

Read her statement here.

And then see what we mean below.

Miley Cyrus: "Elliot rules!"

Alyssa Milano: "Thank you for this, Elliot."

Mark Hoppus: "Congrats to Elliot Page. Never met you, don't know you at all, but you, your compassion, and your bravery have my love and support."

Ross Mathews: "I've never met Elliot Page, tho I've been at events & shyly waved. I've been a huge fan ever since 'Juno' and - in real life - get nervous around people I adore. So I've just enjoyed his work - films & docs - from afar. Next time I'm not only saying hi, I'm saying 'Thank you.'"

Olivia Munn: "I [red heart emoji] you Elliot."

Mia Farrow: "Wishing you every blessing and happiness as you begin your new adventure dear Elliot!! How great!"

Nia Vardalos: "This is a beautiful moment. Much love to you @TheElliotPage"

Vincent D'Onofrio: "Congratulations Elliot. You are an amazing human being."

Emma Portner: "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

GLAAD: "@TheElliotPage has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted.

The Hollywood Gossip would like to send along our congratulations to Page as well.

This is a real show of bravery.

Concluded the star in her message:

I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.

And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day:

I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.