Ellen Page Comes Out as Transgender: "My Name is Elliot"

Ellen Page has opened up on social media, while making a life-changing announcement that centers around this:

She is no longer a she.

And the star would now like to be known as Elliot Page.

The 33-year-old Oscar nominee released a lengthy, moving statement on his Twitter page Tuesday, making the following reveal in the process.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Page -- known formerly as Ellen from the 2007 breakout film Juno and a current star on Netflix's The Umbrella Academy -- said he was feeling "overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey."

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

"I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community," he continued.

"Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.

"I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page came out as gay in 2014.

She got married to a woman named Emma Portner in 2018.

Added the star in her post:

"I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.

"I’m scared of invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence."

The actor continued as follows:

"To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.

"The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences."

He went on along these lines, too:

"In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.

"To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands.

"You unleash a fury vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being "cancelled," you are hurting people.

"I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks."

Despite the fear he is feeling... despite the concerns he has... Page said:

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.

"And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

"To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Page concluded with this sign-off:

Thank you for reading this. All my love, Elliot.

In February 2019, Page went into detail about the pressure to hide his sexuality when he started working as an actor in Hollywood.

"I was distinctly told, by people in the industry, when I started to become known: ‘People cannot know you’re gay,'" the actor recalled during an interview with PorterEdit.

And yet... Elliot refuses to give in.

"I will never let anyone put me in anything I feel uncomfortable in ever again," the actor added at the time.

We applaud Page for living his truth in this manner.

If you are an LGBTQIA individual who is in need of support, please call The Trevor Project’s TrevorLifeline at 1-866-488-7386.