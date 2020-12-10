Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19, Shuts Down Talk Show

The worst year of Ellen DeGeneres' life is now ending in perhaps the most predictable way possible:

She has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Ellen DeGeneres in White

Ellen herself alerted followers to this status on Thursday afternoon via a social media message that reads as follows:

Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19.

Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.

ellen note

We're glad to hear DeGeneres is doing alright.

"Please stay healthy and safe," she concluded. "Love, Ellen."

While the comedian did not address how her diagnosis will affect her talk show's present and future, a spokesperson for production company Telepictures told People Magazine the following this afternoon:

"Following Ellen's announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January."

Ellen DeGeneres Isn't Nice

The timing of Ellen's unfortunate announcement comes amid a new report that claims her program is struggling right now -- and may not return for a future season.

According to Buzzfeed News, sponsors have dropped out, guests don't want to appear and ratings have plummeted of late.

These alleged development have taken place months after a bunch of former staffers told the same outlet that they worked in a toxic environment while employeed at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

They alleged instances of microaggression, racism and sexism against a trio of now-former executive producers.

Ellen DeGeneres on the Set

During the season 18 premiere in September, DeGeneres addressed allegations of the workplace toxicity that had surfaced over the summer.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were accusations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation," she began in her monologue.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened.

"I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

Ellen DeGeneres on Season 18

"Being known as the 'Be Kind Lady' is a tricky position to be in," she continued.

"The truth is I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things.

"Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient — and I am working on all of that...

"I am a work in progress."

Ellen DeGeneres Laughs

Ellen vowed to start a "new chapter" on this same premiere.

To date, the new chapter had earned mixed reviews -- and faltering ratings.

Even before this COVID-19 diagnosis, the future of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was unclear.

At best.

Ellen DeGeneres on Her Talk Show

“This feels like our make-it-or-break-it moment," an employee told Buzzeed this week, prior to news of the shutdown on set.

"This will be our biggest report card. If we pick up sponsors by the new year, then we’re cooking, we’ll be fine, and we’ll sell kindness in a bottle.

"But if we fail that report card, who knows.”

And if that report card reads incomplete, as it now assuredly will?

TBD, we suppose.

