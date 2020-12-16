Donald Trump to MAGA Nation: Should I Run Again in 2024, Or...?

Previously, we asked a very important political question:

Will Donald Trump run for President in 2024?

Now, however, the Commander-in-Chief and his team are asking a slightly different question of their long-time cult members...

SHOULD Donald Trump run for President in 2024?

Don't just take our word for this, however. Take the words from a fundraising email sent on Tuesday by Trump and his cronies.

"Should President Trump run in 2024?" it reads.

Like most campaign fundraising emails from both Republicans and Democrats, Tuesday night's message -- one of seven sent over the course of a 24-hour period -- appealed to its recipients with bombastic, urgent language.

"Let's make something clear: the Radical Left STOLE this Election from President Trump," the email added.

This, of course, has been a sad, misleading and very dangerous lie that Trump has been telling for over a month now.

He recently said he's protesting the election results, a ignorant statement that sounds all tough and official, but which has no meaning whatsoever.

Unless Trump means he's about to grab a picket sign and march around, there's no such thing as a "protest" in this context.

For the record, once again:

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election; like, not a shred, Trump's lawyers haven't even attempted to present anything of credible substance in a court of law.

Moreoverr, the Electoral College officially affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Monday.

Said Biden in a speech shortly afterward:

If anyone didn't know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this:

Democracy.

Continued Biden along this same line in this same speech:

The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves.

In America, politicians don't take power -- the people grant it to them.

The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing -- not even a pandemic -- or an abuse of power -- can extinguish that flame.

At another point in this speech, Biden emphasized that he earned seven million more votes overall than Trump, along with 306 electoral college votes.

On their own, those numbers represent a landside of a victory of Biden and Kamala Harris.

Heck, Trump earned the exact same number of electoral votes iin 2016 and referred to his win at the time as a "landslide."

So there you go, right?

One might think. Or wish.

Instead, the aforementioned fundraising email continued of Trump:

"He's always been able to count on the American People for advice, which is why he asked us to reach out with ONE very important question."

With this, the email linked to a poll that contained a "Yes" column and a "No" column, which has now prompted us to do the same down below:

Should Donald Trump run for President in 2024? Vote now.