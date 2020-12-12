Donald Trump: The Supreme Court is Stupid and Scared and It Hates Me!

It has come to this for soon-to-be-former President Donald Trump:

He now believes that the Supreme Court, whose latest three judges he and his very conservative friends nominated for their positions, is out to get him.

On Friday night, the Supreme Court rejected a bid from Texas' attorney general to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

The court's action came in a one-page order, which said the complaint was denied "for lack of standing."

This means that all nine Justices agreed that the challenge lacked any and all evidence and/or basis in fact.

Simply put, the highest court in the land, which Trump had openly said he hoped would overturn the 2020 election results, laughed the President and his cronies out of the room.

And Trump took it like a mature champ.

JUST KIDDING!

The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage! Tweeted the unstable Commander-in-Chief just before midnight.

The court's order was issued with no public dissents -- and it marks strongest indication yet that Trump has zero chance of overturning election results in court.

In an historic, troubling and utterly ridiculous legal move, Texas had tried to sue Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan... alleging fraud, without any proof.

However, in order for a state to bring a case in court, especially the Supreme Court, this state must show it has been injured.

In basic terms, the court said Texas could not show that it was injured by the way other states conducted their fair and free elections.

"Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections," the court wrote on Friday.

The Electoral College will convene Monday to affirm Biden's win -- as Trump continues to whine that the entire universe is against him.

"So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far - and purportedly lost," he also Tweeted in response to this Supreme Court ruling.

"You can’t get “standing” before the Supreme Court, so you “intervene” with wonderful states....."

Concluded the sociopath and wannabe dictator:

"....that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also.

"Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought.

"A Rigged Election, fight on!"

That's the thing, though.

There's nowhere left for Trump to fight.

Joe Biden won this election on November 7 and Trump continues to lose in court on a near-daily basis.

Tragically, however, he keeps taking America down with him at every legal and rambling turn.

We mean...

... Kevin McCarthy, the top ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, had earlier in the week attached his name to 125 fellow House Republicans who supported Trump's longshot/completely insane and dangerous bid.

A significant number of elected Republican officials are willing to ignore the will of American voters in order to install Trump as a President that a large majority of voters do NOT want in office.

So, yes, while it's fun to watch Trump lose hit $hit on Twitter and while it's enjoyable to see him lose to the TIME Person of the Year over and over and over again.

This whole thing is also scary AF.