Donald Trump Goes Nuclear in 46-Minute Video: The Election Was Rigged! We All Know I Won! See You in Four Years!

It's been almost a month since Election Day 2020, and believe it or not, the outcome of the vote is still being debated.

Of course, it's important to note that the debate takes place almost entirely in President Trump's head.

Yes, for several weeks now, the media, the majority of the American public, and many prominent Republicans have accepted the fact that Joe Biden won the election and will be sworn in as president on January 20.

But Trump has refused to concede, and on Wednesday afternoon, he made it clear that he still does not accept the results.

The president took to Facebook with a 46-minute video, in which he explained the various ways in which he believes the will of the American people was subverted due to election fraud and incompetence.

"This may be the most important speech I've ever made," the president began.

“I want to provide an update on our ongoing efforts to expose the tremendous voter fraud and irregularities which took place during the ridiculously long November 3rd elections," he continued.

“We used to have what we called election day. Now we have election weeks and months."

"And lots of bad things happened during this period of time."

The president went on to imply that numerous illegal ballots were cast, and he even suggested that the Democratic Party knew what the results would be well before Election Day.

“You have to prove almost nothing to exercise our greatest privilege, the right to vote," Trump said.

“As President I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the Constitution of the United States."

"That is why I am determined to protect our election system, which is now under coordinated assault and siege.

“For months leading up to the election, we were warned that we should not declare a premature victory," he added.

"We were told repeatedly that it would take weeks, if not months, to determine the winner, to count the absentee ballots, and to verify the results.”

From there, the president gave credence to the theory that Biden was only a pawn in a vast conspiracy orchestrated by the Democratic Party.

"My opponent was told to stay from the election. 'Don't campaign. We don't need you. We've got it.' In fact they acted like they already knew what the outcome would be ... and perhaps they did," he said.

Sigh.

The diatribe continued:

"We are going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted, and that no illegal ballots are counted."

We've discussed at length the many reasons - aside from the obvious - that Trump would fight so hard for a second term.

Yes, he hates to lose, and being defeated by an opponent he repeatedly mocked would bruise his famous ego.

But on top of all that, Trump might be running from massive debt and possible prison time by battling to remain in the White House for a second term.

While it's unlikely that Trump will be prosecuted once he leaves office, it's certainly not an impossibility.

Particularly amid new claims that the Trump White House has been accepting cash in exchange for presidential pardons.

Trump is also faced with a reported $400 million in debt, and it's not easy for creditors to collect on a sitting president.

That might be one reason that Trump is already talking about running again in 2024, should he lose his current battle for a second term (which he will).

"It's been an amazing four years," told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," the outgoing president said.

So no matter what happens in the next few weeks, we haven't seen the last of Donald Trump.