Did Grey's Anatomy Just Kill Off Meredith?

Darn it, Grey's Anatomy.

You've done it again.

On the final episode of 2020 -- the final episode of the series until March!!! -- the beloved ABC drama teased the death of yet another main character.

This time around, however, it would be the main character.

After experiencing hallucinations the past few weeks due to COVID-19 complications — including her stunnung reunions with late husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and former Grey Sloan intern George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) — Meredith appeared to have been on the mend.

But after suddenly getting out of her hospital bed to tend to a Code Blue, Meredith passed out.

"Sometimes when you think the storm has passed, you realize you were just in the eye of it," Meredith said in voiceover as she was put on the ventilator.

From there, the scenery changed to the beach, where Meredith was contently looking out toward the ocean ...

... and where she's already interacted with Derek and George, both of whom have passed away.

Could Meredith be next?

This may seem like a crazy question, but Grey's Anatomy has killed off Derek.... George... McSteamy... Lexie.

This could very well be the show's final season and perhaps it will wrap up with Meredith looking down from above or something.

Really, we'd put almost nothing past writers and producers at this point, 17 amazing season in.

What should we expect moving forward?

Entertainment Tonight asked this question of executive producer Andy Reaser.

"What I'll say is this is from the many, many conversations we've had with our medical staff and our doctors who have consulted on the show," Reaser said of how dire circumstances are here.

"We wanted to be as realistic as we possibly could about our portrayal of the virus and the dangers that it poses, and the COVID high or happy hypoxia is something that we've heard about again and again and again and again."

He went on to explain that medical experts have confirmed there are times when patients think they've recovered "and then the person, just on a dime, completely crashes."

Reaser continued:

"It's not something that we take lightly and we don't want to feel like Meredith is being let off the hook too easily.

"The virus keeps everyone guessing and it's relentless, so it's going to take relentlessness to fight it."

Fair enough, but... Meredith's faced death before. This feels more urgent. Should it?

Teased fellow producer Meg Marinis:

No one can predict how the disease will go in a healthy person or an older person. There's no consistency to it. And Meredith Grey is as a young, healthy person, healthy doctor.

The fact that it's gotten this far, it's super scary for all of us, as fans and also people living with this. There's an urgency because it's COVID.

What's our takeaway here?

We highly doubt Meredith will be killed off.

Grey's Anatomy has gone to many, many lengths over the years to take viewers by surprise.

But this would be a bridge (a beach?) too far.