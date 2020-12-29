Demi Lovato Flaunts Glittering Stretch Marks: This is What Recovery Looks Like!

This fall, Demi Lovato celebrated her body, noting that she only got the boobs of her dreams after adopting healthy eating habits.

Now, she is flaunting her stretch marks and celebrating her recovery from ED.

Demi Lovato uploaded a series of photos of her powerful thighs, where she had highlighted her stretch marks in glittering gold.

"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real," Demi began her lengthy and heartfelt caption.

She confessed that she had previously believed "that everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors."

“Surely she throws up here and there," Demi recalled thinking to herself.

Similarly, the beloved and talented singer once told herself “she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite” about body-positive people.

Demi explained: "those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up."

"I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life," Demi announced, "my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.'"

"In honor of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer," she shared.

Demi did the shoot "when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them."

"I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks," Demi explained, "to celebrate my body and all of it’s features."

In parenthesis, she then added: "(whether society views them as good OR bad)."

"My stretch marks aren’t going away," Demi acknowledged, "so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright?"

"Also let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn’t think it’s possible: IT ACTUALLY IS," Demi declared.

"YOU CAN DO IT," she encouraged her followers.

Hyping up her fans, Demi wrote: "I BELIEVE IN YOU."

"This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up," Demi gently advised.

"And remember to get right back on track," she reminded her followers and fans.

Demi explained to her fans that it's important to get back on track "because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY."

"I LOVE YOU," Demi wrote in all caps to anyone reading her heartfelt message.

She concluded her message with a note: "(last pics without sparkle edits - Instagram vs reality type s--t you kno?)"

And, as you can see, Demi's message was filled with emojis.

Disordered eating can be devastating and can come in various forms -- and often, the same person will have opposing disordered habits that are at war with one another.

Demi was a child actress, a Disney star in her teens, and is now one of the best known singers in the world.

She has had millions of eyes on her for essentially her entire life. Anyone can develop disordered eating habits, but Demi has had a particularly uphill battle as a result.

Stretch marks are naturally occurring marks that skin gets as it grows. Skin is elastic, but may not always grow at the right speed or in the right places.

Unfortunately, these marks -- easy to ignore if they are not on your own skin -- have been stigmatized by too many in our culture.

By highlighting her own, Demi is sharing a powerful and healing body positive message. She knows better than most how much some need to hear this message.