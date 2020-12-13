Deena Cortese Reveals Baby Name (Is It What You Expected?)

Deena Cortese is pregnant with her second child.

But she and her husband are no longer pregnant with possibilities when it comes to what this person will be named.

They've settled on a moniker.

The 33-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star -- who is expecting her second son in May with Christopher Buckner -- shared an updated baby bump photo on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 12.

She included a similar picture taken from her pregnancy with their first child ... and announced the name of the family's upcoming arrival in the process.

Ready to find out what it is?!?

Here you go:

Cameron Theo Buckner.

"20 weeks today," Deena wrote. "20 weeks on left with Cameron Theo Buckner...20 weeks on right with Christopher John Buckner."

After adding that "CJ helped mommy with the weekly update sign today," the veteran MTV personality explained why this pregnancy is different from her first.

Super different, she actually emphasized.

"I feel like I can already feel our little Cameron's personality," she said.

"With CJ From the moment I was pregnant he made it known he was in there .. sick from the moment I found out until around week 15 .. after week 15 he didn't go unnoticed he was kicking me and letting me know .. hey I'm in here !

"And as you all know CJ is a little riot with super energy and a little ham.

"Cameron has been so different for the first 18 weeks," said Deena, even confessing that "some days I'd forget I was even pregnant .. a little tired... but for the most part super normal."

Deena said she just started feeling Cameron's movements this past week, continuing as follows:

"But he's very calm in there lol .. some days I get nervous so I throw my home Doppler on and boom there he is .. heart beating at a strong 145-150...

"but then it's like he realized and he moves ..

"haha I feel like Cameron might be more like his daddy and be more calm and to himself .. but who knows !!"

In a few days, Deena will undergo her 20-week anatomy scan.

This iis a very important, lengthy and more detailed ultrasound during which everything from the fetus' brain to heart to feet are measured to make sure they are developing normally and at a healthy rate.

"This Tuesday I'll be going for my Anatomy exam," Deena wrote.

"So praying all goes well and the rest of this pregnancy will be smooth sailing [prayer emoji] #boymom."

Deena announced in October that she was pregnant again.

"We're so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021," the reality star captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Most of her colleagues have since sent Deena well wishes.

Except for Angelina. Because she thinks Deena is a toxic loser.