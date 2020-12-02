Deavan Clegg: I'm Allowed to Move On from Jihoon and Marry Topher!

For weeks, Deavan Clegg and Topher Park engagement rumors have circulated among 90 Day Fiance fans online.

Now, Deavan has seemingly confirmed that she and Topher plan to get married. And she may have not meant to spill the news yet.

As so often happens in Deavan Clegg's Instagram comments, she was on the receiving end of a lengthy diatribe.

The scathing comment seemed to be scolding Deavan for allowing her boyfriend, Topher Park, to hold her son, Taeyang.

Apparently, in this troll's mind, Deavan was trying to hurt her ex and not just ... having her boyfriend hold her youngest child.

"Okay?" Deavan replied to the comment that was so long that we all feel like we need a nap after reading it.

She then asked: "Are people not allowed to move on and remarry?"

That simple comment has a lot to it.

First of all, people are obviously allowed to move on.

But if you ask a lot of fans of the show, Deavan is "betraying" Jihoon by getting with this "rebound" boyfriend.

Part of that is whiplash from real time events contrasting with what viewers have seen on camera, things that happened many months ago or last year.

Part of it is that, largely because of 90 Day Fiance's irresponsible editing choices, a lot of viewers have decided to dislike Deavan.

She could make a post about enjoying autumn weather and you'd see commenters screaming in her comments about much they hate this time of year.

So naturally, for Jihoon apologists and Deavan haters (the Venn diagram of those two groups is nearly a circle), seeing her with Topher is simply an outrage.

But then comes one key word from her reply. "Remarry."

Engagement rumors about Deavan and Topher have been swirling for weeks.

And recently, Deavan flashed what looks an awful lot like an engagement ring in some cozy couples photos.

Deavan still hasn't technically confirmed anything, but ... she certainly said "remarry."

Whether she was speaking of the future or the distant future, it almost seems like she let it slip ... and maybe said more than she meant to.

Since then, she has deleted the entire post over which she left this comment. Maybe it was because of harassment ... or maybe she'd said too much.

Deavan has also recently posted about a trip to Las Vegas to get her lips filled.

The results certainly speak for themselves.

A little over a year ago, Deavan had a lip filler disaster that was fixed by a specialist whom Larissa Lima recommended. This time, she started with a specialist.

Deavan can't win over her haters with bigger or smaller lips. All that she can do is have the lips and features that she wants for herself.

Hopefully, that is enough. She and her young, precious daughter have received actual death threats this year.

But 2020 is nearly over. We hope that her next year is better. And, whenever and to whomever it may happen, we hope that her next marriage goes better than the last one.