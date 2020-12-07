Dale Moss and Clare Crawley: Wait... Were They Coerced Into an Engagement?!?

Bekah Martinez has a new theory about Dale Moss and Clare Crawley.

It's one we haven't heard before.

And it's really making us think.

The former professional football player and the former Bachelorette got engaged on an episode of their ABC reality show a few weeks ago.

They did so after only knowing each other for a few weeks, which has caused many critics to wonder whether or not they're love is for real.

Most of these critics, however, believe Crawley is just kind of desperate to get married and have kids and has fooled herself into believing she has legitimate feelings for Moss.

Martinez, however? She believes something else entirely.

“I would not be happy if I was her. … It just felt like there was a lot of spinning of what happened to make her [leave]," The Bachelor alum alleged to Us Weekly late last week, adding:

"I mean, it was just so obvious as a viewer at the very end that the two of them were almost coerced into getting engaged.

"It seems like they really love each other, but that was bizarre, and I would be really upset as a lead.”

Coerced into getting engaged?!?

Like we said, this is a new one.

The allegation, we presume, would center around producers noting that Crawley simply wasn't entertaing or enthralling as The Bachelorette.

Hence why Taysha Adams was brought in to La Quinta Resort in California long before Crawley and Moss got engaged.

How were they so well prepared to replace Clare with Tayshia... unless something fishy was going on?

Martinez thinks Clare “intentionally pushed” out of the program and that executives did her so very dirty and wrong.

“I would be pretty pissed off," Martinez continued about Crawley and what she thinks transpired behind the scenes.

"I would be like, ‘You sort of shorted me of a season that was supposed to be mine.'

"But, you know, at the end of the day, I have to give it to Clare, because I think that she really was there for the right reasons.”

Crawley and Moss spent Thanksgiving with the former's family.

They've also visited Clare's home town and hung out with her loved ones.

If this relationship is contrived in any manner, the two people right smack dab in the middle of it are doing quite a job in selling their supposed love to the public.

Crawley, meanwhile, has acknowledged how painful it has been to see people doubt her feelings -- and even opened up recently on Instagram, making an emotional plea to all the haters out there.

"I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another," she wrote.

"Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days.

"Being on reality TV doesn’t exempt me (or any of us) from that. I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman."

Concluded Clare in this post:

"So when you choose to pass judgements without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best."

Martinez did say that Crawley and Moss probably feel “a little bit” of pressure to tie the knot, yet emphasized:

"From what I’ve seen on social media and on TV, I think that they’re really into each other, and I hope that it works out for them.”