Daisy Coleman: Mom of Netflix Star Dies by Suicide ... Four Months After Daughter's Death

Just a few months after Daisy Coleman -- a sexual assault survivor, advocate and the subject of the 2016 Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy -- committed suicide, tragedy has once again struck this family.

Daisy's mother, Melinda, has also taken her own life.

She was 58 years old.

The awful piece of news was confirmed on Monday by SafeBAE, a youth-led sexual assault intervention organization co-founded by Daisy.

"We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide this evening," the organization said in a statement on Instagram December 6.

It added:

"The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan, and Daisy was more than she could face most days. Melinda was a gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife, and talented body builder."

According to The Kansas City Star, Daisy's dad died in a car accident when she was a child; and her brother, Tristan, passed in a car crash of his own in Kansas in 2018.

Just tragic stuff all around.

Audrie & Daisy was produced four years ago in order raise awareness about sexual assault and the devastating effects it can have on survivors’ lives.

In the project, Coleman says she was assaulted in 2012 at the age of 14 by another teen named Matthew Barnett, who was 17 at the time.

The alleged perpetrator was initially charged with felony sexual assault.

Despite the reported rape actually being filmed on a smartphone by another boy at the party... Barnett claimed the intercourse was consensual and charges were later dropped.

He pleaded guilty in 2014 to endangering the welfare of a child after confessiing to leaving Coleman on the front lawn of her family home in freezing temperatures while she “was incapable of protecting or caring for herself” following the incident.

In August, Melinda revealed her daughter had killed herself.

“My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman committed suicide tonight,” Melinda wrote on Facebook.

“She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!

"She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone.”

Concluded SafeBAE in its message about Melinda:

"More than anything, she loved and believed in her children.

"It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children.

"Our hearts are forever with [sons] Logan & Charlie."

The organization signed off with a note for anyone in need to support.

There are no words for our sadness, only that if you are struggling with trauma or depression, you are not alone. There is always help and support available.

We are with you.

Just hours prior to her passing, Melinda took to her Facebook page to reflect on the devastating loss of her daughter, writing:

"There aren't enough I love yous I could have said when I was holding your cold, broken, dead body. I held you like a baby anyway, my baby.

"The baby I held when you first came into this world. It has always been my greatest honor and joy to be your mother and best friend. Mama bear!"

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).