COVID-19 Vaccine: Who is Ready to Take It... on Live TV?!?

Let's start with some good news, shall we?

A COVID-19 vaccine is on the way.

Through the drug company Pfizer, millions of doses of this vaccine are scheduled to be handed out in the United States as early as mid-to-late December.

These doses will likely go to frontline healthcare workers, as well as to elderly U.S. citizens and/or those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Good news? This is great news!

But it comes with a pretty major negative.

Due to a lot of misinformation and mistrust floating around out there, a number of Americans have said they won't actually take the vaccine.

They simply do not trust that it will be effective and/or are concerned about the side effects.

The thing is... the vaccine does not prevent one from getting COVID-19.

It will prevent one from developing the symptoms of this virus, which means one could still transmit it to others -- and if these others have NOT taken the vaccine, well, it will keep spreading and spreading and spreading.

Enter three forrmer Presidents of the United States.

Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all volunteered to get their Covid-19 vaccines on camera to promote public confidence in the vaccine's safety -- once the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes one, that is.

"A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated," Freddy Ford, Bush's chief of staff, told CNN.

"First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations.

"Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera."

Clinton's press secretary, meanwhile, echoed this same sentiment to this same outlet on Wednesday.

"President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials.

"And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same," Angel Urena said.

As for Obama? Who has been out and about often these days, speaking out in promotion of his new memoir?

In an interview with SiriusXM host Joe Madison, the 44th Commander-in-chief said that if Dr. Fauci said a coronavirus vaccine is safe, that's all he needs to hear.

"People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I've worked with, I trust completely," Obama said.

"So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I'm going to take it."

Added Obama:

"I promise you that when it's been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it.

"I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don't trust is getting Covid."

For the record, meanwhile, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris feels the same way.

"The people who need it most are going to be a priority," she told Jake Tapper this week about the vaccine, emphasizing that "of course" she would take the vaccine if medical experts give it a thumbs-up.

Would Joe Biden take the vaccine in a public setting?

“I'd be happy to do that when Dr. Fauci says we have a vaccine that is safe," he told Tapper in this same interview.

"That's the moment in which I will stand before the public.

"People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work already. The numbers are really staggeringly low and [it matters] what the president, the vice president do.

"Once it's declared to be safe ... then obviously, it's important to communicate to the American people it's safe. It's safe to do this."