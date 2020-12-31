Cole DeBoer Pays Loving Tribute to Chelsea Houska Following Final Teen Mom 2 Episode!

Well, it's the end of an era.

On Tuesday night, Chelsea Houska's final episode of Teen Mom 2 aired on MTV, and for longtime fans of the show, the night was just as emotional as they'd anticipated.

We've known for a while that Chelsea was quitting the show, but nothing could have prepared her fans for the moment when the beloved mother of three actually parted ways with the series that made her famous.

Sure, there are some reunion episodes still to come, but never again will Houska film with a camera crew, at home with her family -- and it's one of the biggest changes the franchise has ever undergone.

By just about any metric, Chelsea is the most popular of the Teen Moms, and on social media, the emotional farewells from fans poured in from all over the world.

But no one was so moved watching Chelsea's final scenes as her adoring husband, Cole DeBoer.

"First off let me state the obvious and comment on how beautiful my wife truly is," Cole captioned the above photo of Chelsea.

"I am wanting to just congratulate my sweet perfect wife for being apart of a show about her life for such a long time and being able to have control and know what she truly wanted in life," he continued.

"If you always watched from the beginning you will know how much shit Chelsea has made it through, she is tough as nails, such a badass," added the proud husband.

From there, Cole offered some specifics with regard to Chelsea's badassery.

"Birthed our last child without even having a Tylenol. I look up to her. She has came full circle on the show and I can’t even put into words how proud I am of her and how lucky and grateful I am to have her as my wife!" he wrote.

"There are so many ladies out there that could use advice or that can truly learn things just by watching and following my wife’s story," Cole continued.

Some fans have expressed concerns about Chelsea's financial future, but Cole made it clear that he feels no such misgivings:

"I am beyond proud of her and she has become such a badass already that I know the sky is the limit for her," he gushed.

DeBoer wrapped up his lengthy tribute with some words of gratitude for the fan who helped m:

"We truly are grateful and appreciate all of you who tuned in and followed Our story, From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You," Cole wrote.

"I wish all of you tackle your dreams and become who you truly want to be, 2021 is a new year, a fresh start, he concluded.

"Let’s all kick some ass! God Bless!"

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

We at The Hollywood Gossip would like to join Cole in wishing you a most kick-ass 2021.

Hey, it can't be much worse that 2020, right?