Claire Spivey: Justin Duggar is So Naughty! He Kept Our Romance a Secret!

The Duggars are known for many things:

A strict adherence to their fundamental religion. A penchant for havings lots of children. A hatred for pants.

But secrecy is really not among these things.

Hence why we sort of think Claire Spivey is a liar.

You see, Spivey recently said she and her very young fiance have been courting for 14 months.

HOWEVER, they only announced this courtship to the public (and, also, to Duggar's loved ones) in September.

Two months later, on the occasion of hisi 18th birthday, Justin proposed to Claire... and she said yes.

It all sounds very romantic. And also a bit shady.

First, these two are teenagers. Was their relationship totally and completely arranged by Jim Bob Duggar?

Second, as one Instagram user just asked Claire:

"I noticed you said you and Justin courted for 14 months, but on Counting On you announced to the family in May. Is there a stage before official courtship that you guys were in prior to announcing to the family?"

Good question, right?

Replied Spivey:

"We announced to the family for official documentation in May!!

"Until that time, everyone knew we were close 'friends' and we chose to not say we were official till May. So it was 14 months, we just kept 8 of them quiet."

That, uhhh, doesn't sound like anything anyone associated with the Duggars would ever do.

At 16 years old, while still living with his parents, Claire wants the public to believe that Justin managed to date her in secret?

While residing under the roof of a notoriously strict and controlling father?

No wonder fans have taken to Reddit to trash this couple for allegedly keeping the early months of their relationship a secret.

"Announced to the family meaning that the family wasn't chaperoning their conversations up until then?" questioned one user, adding;

"I guess I shouldn't be surprised because he's a boy so they get different rules."

Another Counting On fan chimed in as follows:

"Their whole relationship doesn’t sit right with me...

"I feel like she’s saying this to hide the fact that he was a minor and way too young when they got together, but who knows with this family."

A third individual has added:

"I think she should just stop talking. The more she talks the fishier their courtship sounds."

Even for the Duggars, Justin really is getting engaged at a young age here.

Moreover, Claire's own mother says the wedding will take place next year.

At this rate, Spivey will be pregnant before she turns 20 years old.

But, hey, she at least claims to be excited about her future with Justin and her polarizing in-laws.

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," Claire and Justin told Us Weekly after agreeing to marry.

"We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!"