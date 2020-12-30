Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Four Weeks Sober

Chrissy Teigen has once again opened up about something very personal.

The social media star, model and long-time television personality revealed to an Instagram follower this week that she's been sober for nearly a month.

On Tuesday, December 29, the cookbook author -- who is currently on vacation with her family in St. Barts -- took to her official account to share a cute video of her dancing in a tie-dye one piece.

Remarked a fan: "I need whatever drugs you're on!!"

This prompted Teigen to simply replly "4 weeks sober," along with heart emojis and prayer hands emojis.

Teigen made this admission not long after sharing with the world that she suffered a miscarriage this fall.

"I just got sober as well!!" wrote a supporter in respoonse. "Beautiful!!! I love this!!!"

Another added: "Amazing! 15 years sober here. Keep going beautiful! One day at a time."

Teigen, who shares two kids with Grammy-winning artist John Legend, had previously discussed her relationship with alcohol.

“I was, point blank, just drinking too much,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2017, explaining that she was taking a break from alcohol at the time.

“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine.

"Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected."

Teigen went on to note "that feeling, there's just nothing like that," in regard to how she behaved, adding:

"You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”

It is true that Teigen often made funny headlines for what she did or said while drunk.

But it's also clearly true that far more bad than good resulted from this alcohol habit.

Back in 2017, Teigen confesed she has a history of alcohol abuse in her family and is a person who “can't just have one drink.”

“Nobody really brought it up to me,” Teigen said of her consumption.

“They just assumed that it was okay because I always felt okay the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right. It makes you very short with people. People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it.

I've never once been like, ‘I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!’”

Chrissy Teigen shared this intimate photo in October 2020, shortly after suffering the horrible pain of a miscarriage.

At the time, Teigen said she was considering quitting for good... which she also said she would do in April 2013, according to Cosmopolitan.

“I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober,” she said. “But now I get it. I don't want to be that person. … I have to fix myself.”

We wish Chrissy the best of luck on this journey.

And we applaud her here for her bravery and candor.