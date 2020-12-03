Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe: Surprise! We're Banging!

Congratulations, Internet!

As it turns out, you were partly right.

Remember back when you theorized that Chrishell Stause was dating Gleb Savchenko and was responsible for his bitter divorce from his wife of 14 years?

Well, she wasn't and she wasn't.

However, Stause is getting it on with a Dancing with the Stars professional... it's just someone else!

Keo Motsepe shared a picture of himself with the Selling Sunset star on Wednesday, December 2, cuddling up very closely with Stause and leaving no doubt that he's seen her naked.

If you know what we mean!

Keo, who appears to be nuzzling Chrishell's hair in one of the snapshots, simply captioned the image with a heart emoji.

Stause, for her part, posted the same image to her Instagram Story.

Chrishell commented on the picture with a two-heart emoji, while even Savchenko himself added a ton of hearts, while writing "Love you guys!!!"

Makes sense, right? This romantic confirmation removes all questions about Savchenko and Stause's alleged relationship.

“I will always make you smile @Chrishell.Stause," Motsepe scrawled across another picture of himself and the Netflix reality star, who split this summer from husband Justin Hartley.

She did so under scandalous circumstances, too.

On Selling Sunset Season 3, Stause told viewers that Hartley dumped her via text message and also insinuated that the actor had been cheating on her.

"Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f-cking want answers,” Chrishell told her friend during an episode of this series, emphasizing that she was shocked by the development and adding:

"I know people are saying we were only married two years. But it’s like, we were together for six years."

Keo's publicist, meanwhile, also posted the photo of Motsepe and Stause to her Instagram Story, along with the message:

"So incredibly happy for these two."

And when a publicist does that? When a publicist makes a point to spread a picture such as this?

You know the couple is really making an effort to alert the universe to their status, perhaps as an eff-you to Hartley.

Motsepe joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars during season 11 in 2014.

He competed with actress Anne Heche during season 29, yet clearly grew close to Stause in the process.

Back in October, on Selling Sunset, Stause said it was really tough to see Harley move on with Sofia Pernas.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course, that’s going to sting,” she said at the time, adding:

“[But] it’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen.”

And now it has!

Congrats to Stause and Motsepe!