Chris Lopez to Kailyn Lowry: You're a Selfish Grinch!

You're a mean one... Mr. Grinch?

Not quite, according to Chris Lopez.

The two-time baby daddy of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry put a twist on this classic song late last week, comparing his famous ex-girlfriend to the very cruel creature made famous by Dr. Seuss.

On Thursday, December 24, the veteran MTV personaliity said online that she’s only accepting presents for her kids from certain people.

“PSA: I will not accept gifts for my kids from anyone who doesn’t have a relationship with them all year long. RETURN TO SENDER,” the 28-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story.

As you can see, she did not come out and name Lopez by, well, name.

Her post, however, continued as follows:

“Family, old friends, etc. I am not going to explain why you are not around but can send gifts. Save your money.”

Lopez made it clear, though, that he was not grateful to Lowry for helping him keep his bank account afloat.

Instead, he hurled some major shade in the direction of Kailyn, with whom he shared sons Lux and Creed.

“Guess we not allowed to send gifts,” Lopez wrote alongside two laughing emojis and a shrugging emoji. “Y’all still my dawgs.”

Chris, who has frequently blasted Lowry over the years, then shared a second message about the situation.

“Bruh get over yourself smh,” Lopez wrote. “Not a good look mr grinch.”

This, of course, is not exactly the first time Lopez and Lowry have feuded in public. Very far from it, in fact.

During an October episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry spoke open and honestly about their rocky relationship, revealing that she had “not talked to Chris” since his aunt leaked she was pregnant and expecting baby number-two with Lopez on social media.

“I don’t talk to him. He has been in and out of jail,” she said during the episode.

The pair dated off and on for about three years.

But they've been off for quite awhile.

“I think what transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening,” Kailyn added in a confessional interview on air.

“I know that people have a ton of questions and they’re wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that.”

She proceeded to fight back tears and concluded:

“I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s just really toxic. I’m still trying to figure that stuff out.”

Lopez is scarcely a part of his kids' lives.

That's seemingly how Lowry wants it.

But if he wants to shower the boys with gifts for Christmas? If he wants them to know they have a dad who cares?

Should Kailyn really reject such presents?

That's the question now at hand.