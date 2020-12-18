Cheyenne Floyd: Yup, I'm Pregnant! Now Shut the Eff Up, Internet!

There we have it, folks!

Following weeks of rumors and a great deal of speculation, Cheyenne Floyd has confirmed the following piece of exciting news:

SHE'S PREGNANT WITH BABY #2!!!!!!

“Coming soon 2021,” the Teen Mom OG star captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, December 17.

In the footage, Floyd and Davis steal a kiss while walking along the beach with Floyd’s three-year-old daughter, Ryder, as Cheyenne holds her baby bump.

It's very, very cute.

Cheyenne then shared a number of photos of her, her child, her boyfriend and her growing stomach... while simultaneously announcing her pregnancy and scolding people on the Internet.

"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," wrote Floyd to open her caption.

"We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible.

"Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning.

"Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way. Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today.

"My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began."

Floyd and Davis were together throughout the run of Teen Mom OG in 2018.

However, the pair broke up after they had a fight about Floyd prioritizing her relationship with Cory Wharton, with whom she co-parents three-year-old Ryder.

“I feel like Cory is more of a priority than me," Davis said back then.

"I just feel like the way you treat him versus you treat me, it’s not the same, there’s no comparison. It’s almost like you’re more so in a relationship with him.”

On Floyd's 28th birthday in October, though, she shared pictures of a celebration that included Davis, making it clear the two were an item once again.

Because Floyd was pregnant?

We'd rather not make such a sweeping and important accusation.

Especially now that Cheyenne has called out social media users who recently delved too deeply into her personal life and asked if she was expecting.

"Our pregnancy was never some huge secret like many of you have assumed and exposed over and over again," Floyd continued in her pregnancy announcement, adding in annoyance;

"Many women wait for their first trimester before they announce. I showed a lot quicker this pregnancy.

"I have been getting asked and told I was pregnant for the past two years. Any sign of weight gain and I was being told I was pregnant.

"Please do better and respect women, their bodies and do your best not to diagnose them over a picture."

Concluded Floyd, sticking up for women everywhere:

"You never know what is going on behind closed doors - health issues, fertility problems etc.

"We waited till we were in a safe zone and got all the testing back.

"I wish I didn’t have to address this, but we have to do better as women."

As for Wharton?

He and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge welcomed their first child together -- a daughter named Mila -- in April and the blended family has always made their situation work as well as one could ever expect.

“Finally!! Dear Lord YES CHEY IS PREGNANT!!!!!! Congratulations Chey and Zach happy for you both,” Wharton remarked on Floyd’s Instagram on Thursday.

“And Ryder Ms. Ryder K your gonna have another sibling!!!!!”