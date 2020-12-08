Chelsea Houska Reveals Baby Due Date (But What About the Name?!?)

She's almost there, folks!

Which also means the following:

She's almost HERE!

The long-time Teen Mom 2 star (soon to be former Teen Mom 2 star; more on that below) is pregnant with her fourth child, a baby girl who is expected to join the world at some point in the next several weeks.

Hosting an Instagram Live session with followers this week, meanwhile, Houska offered up a more specific time frame for the arrival of this precious addition.

She's due in early February.

Houska is already the mom of daughter Aubree, who she shares with ex Adam Lind; along with son Watson and daughter Layne, both of whom were created via intercourse with husband Cole DeBoer.

As for what Chelsea and Cole will call their pending child?

“So many people are asking about the baby name," Houska said on this same Instagram Live Q&A, adding:

“I wish I could tell you guys. I just feel like with the baby names, I’m so sensitive I just like to keep them to ourselves until the baby is born.

“Because I don’t want to hear anyone’s input since I don’t want it to sway how I’m feeling.

“So we’ll keep it to us until she’s born. But we’re just so happy with it, we love her name."

Houska has been unfortunately dealing with plenty of backlash since announcing this pregnancy, too.

MTV viewers are somehow giving Chelsea a hard time for complaining on air about the pains of carrying a child, with one doofus recently remarking:

"I am just still trying to figure out how she is complaining of her back already hurting?? Come on."

Houska had no choice but to clap back at this moron, replying as follows:

"Sciatic nerve pain is a b---h in early pregnancy before the baby comes up and out of the pelvic bone area."

Chelsea announced she was pregnant with her fourth baby over the summer. She later confirmed it would be a girl.

And then she later shocked her fans upon stating she was leaving Teen Mom 2 after over a decade as a lead cast member.

"MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," wrote Houska on Instagram on November 10, adding:

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last."

As for what prompted this decision?

There's been talk that Chelsea and Cole think 11-year old Aubree is getting old enough now where they want to be careful with exposing her to the spotlight.

There's also been talk that Chelsea and Cole may sign on for some kind of spinoff.

But Houska didn't cite any specific reasons for her decison when she went public with it last month.

She simply concluded as follows:

We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.

We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.

Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media.

We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!