Chelsea Houska: I'm So Scared to Leave Teen Mom 2!

Well, it's official -- Chelsea Houska is done with Teen Mom 2.

Sure, there are some reunion episodes still to come, but the scenes featured on Tuesday night's episode were the last that Chelsea will ever shoot at home with her family and a full camera crew.

Needless to say, it's an emotional time for the Houska-DeBoer family and their fans.

Chelsea has been on the show since it started back in 2011.

She was a high school senior at the time, and she probably never imagined that TM2 would make her wealthy and famous, or that it would allow her to stay at home and raise her kids, or build the house of her dreams in her native South Dakota.

But while there's still some debate over why Chelsea quit the show, there's no denying that for now, at least, she's done with reality television.

As expected, Chelsea's final episode was an emotional affair, and it found her wondering if she's really doing the right thing.

“So, I have just been really thinking about it," Chelsea told husband Cole DeBoer.

"Lately, I just feel – I’m questioning if my time on the show, Teen Mom, it’s coming to an end," she continued.

“Thinking about it, it’s definitely not an easy thing because I have been doing this since I was 17.”

Clearly, this was a decision over which Chelsea agonized for quite a long time.

These days, she seems to have little doubt that she made the right call, but at the time that Tuesday's episode was filmed, she was still very unsure of herself.

“I don’t know. I just feel like I have a lot to think about," Chelsea told Cole at one point.

“I’m probably not going to say anything to the kids until I make an actual decision, or, we do. Are you scared?” she asked.

“No, not at all," DeBoer replied.

“Not at all? Then why am I?” Chelsea said.

It was a side of Houska that fans rarely see.

Chelsea is the most popular Teen Mom for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that she's self-assured and seldom looks to others for answers.

But the prospect of leaving the only job she's ever really known had Chelsea looking to others for assurance.

Fortunately, Cole was on hand to provide it.

Houska certainly has reason to be nervous -- after all, she's in uncharted territory here.

Other Moms have been fired from the franchise -- Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans, to be specific -- and things haven't worked out so well for them.

But Chelsea is the first of the original cast members to leave the show on her own terms.

And unlike the Moms who were axed from their respective series, Chelsea is in a very good place these days.

She's emotionally and financially stable, and she has a strong support network backing her every move.

Teen Mom 2 might have made some dreams come true for Chelsea, but she realizes that in order for the rest of her goals to come to fruition, she needs to leave the show behind.

We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.