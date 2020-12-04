Chelsea Houska Claps Back at Haters: I'll B-tch About My Pregnancy If I Want To!

As we've discussed in the past, by just about any measure, Chelsea Houska is the most popular Teen Mom.

Of course, that will soon change, as Chelsea has left Teen Mom 2, and will no longer be participating in the show that made her famous.

The good news is, it looks as though Chelsea is planning to keep her fans up to date on her Instagram page, where she's amassed a following of almost 6 million.

The bad news is, that means she still has to deal with haters and trolls on a regular basis.

As you're probably aware, Chelsea is currently pregnant with her fourth child.

And as usual, she's been she's been quite candid about the many ups and downs she's experienced over the course of her pregnancy.

One of Houska's complaints is one that's quite common to pregnant women -- intense lower back pain.

Chelsea's final episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV, but due to a lag in production time, her scenes were shot several months ago.

That means we're currently seeing the very earliest days of her pregnancy.

Of course, the discomfort of pregnancy can begin very early, and Houska complained of experiencing back pain during this week's episode.

The scene probably reminded her of exactly why she's leaving Teen Mom 2, as it prompted backlash from some random troll on Twitter.

"I am just still trying to figure out how she is complaining of her back already hurting?? Come on," the viewer tweeted.

Chelsea usually isn't one to reply to haters, but this time she felt the need to clap back.

"Sciatic nerve pain is a b---h in early pregnancy before the baby comes up and out of the pelvic bone area," Houska replied.

"Okay, I thought we were watching some heavy editing and I have never had that issue. Just asking," the complainer responded.

So at least the beef was settled in civil fashion.

The exchange prompted many fans to leave comments along the lines of "this is why she's quitting the show."

But those who know Chelsea best say her reasons for quitting go much deeper than negativity from anonymous viewers.

"Chelsea was becoming more and more concerned about Aubree being on-camera, now that she’s older," one insider recently told the Mail.

"She always knew she would leave the show once Aubree reached a certain age," she source added.

"She didn’t want her to go through puberty on-camera and be subjected to hurtful and sometimes creepy comments from viewers."

Perhaps anticipating comments from haters who feel that Chelsea is sacfiricing her financial stability by leaving the show, Chelsea noted that she intends to remain in the public eye.

"Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses," Chelsea wrote in her Instagram announcement.

So it sounds like Chelsea has a plan for the future -- it just doesn't involve Teen Mom 2.

And though haters aren't her reason for leaving, this week's incident likely confirmed that she made the right call.

After all, Houska might be used to that sort of abuse, but her kids certainly aren't.