Catelynn Lowell Speaks Out After Miscarriage: I'm Praying for Another Baby!

Just over two weeks since revealing to the world that she suffered a miscarriage, Catelynn Lowell has posted a lengthy message on social media.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Facebook this week with a candid statement about her wishes to expand her family.

It's something she has said in the past, but it's sadly extra relevant now due to the aforementioned tragedy.

Catelynn on Season 9

 "I just want one more baby," Catelynn wrote on Facebook, adding in the wake of losing her latest baby.

"Is that to [sic] much to wish for/want? I pray that the lord will bless us with one more… if not I am absolutely grateful for the 3 beautiful, healthy little girls that we do have."

Added the long-time MTV personality:

"Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real. You are NOT alone and I know I'm not either…shuts [sic] hard sometimes."

Catelynn and husband of five years, Tyler Baltierra, are parents to five-year old daughter Novalee and one-year old Vaeda at home.

Many years ago, as teenagers, they gave up now-11-year old daughter Carly for adoption, remaining as close as one can to the child in this situation and even spending time with her and her mom and dad last year.

In July, the cable network stars celebrated 14 years as a couple.

They'll show up on your small screen once again via new episodes of Teen Mom OG, which returns on January 26 at 8/7c on MTV.

Catelynn and Tyler on Their Anniversary

Catelynn suffered her first miscarriage in early 2018 and fell into a dark depression shortly afterward, even checking into rehab due to suicidal thoughts.

Elaborating on her feelings after suffering this second pregnancy loss, Lowell shared a comforting reminder for any other parents currently struggling.

"That grief/sadness comes in waves," she wrote, "and that's OK!"

She has since gotten a tattoo in honor of her late baby.

Catelynn Lowell with Purple Hair and Cigarettes

In early December, Catelynn told fans that she was in the process of grieving after this miscarriage.

"I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby," she wrote on social media.

"I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone.

"We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year."

Despite the heart-shattering development, the 28-year-old added that she grateful to fans for their love and support.

"Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support. Know that I'm there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me," she continued.

"I opened up about this only help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this.

"This was painful to share…but again, you're not alone."

Catelynn Votes!

We continue to admire Catelynn for how she has handled these tragedies.

And the same goes to Tyler.

We'll keep both in our thoughts and we'll join them in hoping that, one day in the near future, their immediate family is once again blessed with another baby.

Catelynn on Season 9
Teen Mom OG Cast in 2020
Catelynn Votes!
Catelynn and Tyler on Their Anniversary
Catelynn Lowell and Daughters
Catelynn Lowell With Purple Hair

