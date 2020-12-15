Catelynn Lowell Honors Late Baby with Touching Angel Tattoo

Catelynn Lowell has a new tattoo.

This would not typically be newsworthy, because the longtime Teen Mom OG star has many tattoos on her body.

But this one is different.

For a sad but touching reason, it's much different.

As revealed just a few days ago by the MTV reality star, Catelynn suffered her second miscarriage late this year.

This ink is directly related to this tragedy.

On Monday, December 14, the 28-year old took to her official Instagram account to show the following image:

Courtesy of tattoo artist Lance Kellar, Lowell now has a beautiful hollow line design of a baby angel sitting down.

It appears to be on her ankle.

“Thanks so much @lancekellar666 for this very special art,” Catelynn wrote in the accompanying caption.

Cate previously said she was planning on "getting this little cutie on me today for our two angels in heaven."

The veteran reality star shares five-year-old Nova and one-year-old daughter Vaeda with husband Tyler Baltierra.

And, of course, she is also the biological mother of daughter Carly, whom the couple placed for adoption in 2009.

The 28-year-old Michigan native confirmed last week that her miscarriage took place on Thanksgiving Day.

In 2018, she and Tyler went public with an earlier miscarriage on an installment of Teen Mom OG.

The traumatic episode sent Catelynn into a state of depression, as she later admitted to going to rehab for mental health issues and even to having had suicidal thoughts.

Catelynn and Tyler have both been very open about mental health awarness in the years since - as well as with their desire to have another child.

We didn't even know they were expecting when Catelynn told followers last week about her latest miscarriage.

In an Instagram post on December 8, alongside photos of her and her husband and a pregnancy test, Catelynn wrote:

“I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby."

"I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone."

"We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it.”

Continued the mother of three:

"I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this.

"This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone."

As for concerns that Catelynn may ponder suicide again?

Following yet another awful loss, on top of everything else she's been going through - while raising a family no less?

Catelynn assured fans her time in an Arizona treatment facility has contributed to her response to this miscarriage.

"I can tell that the mental health work I’ve done has had a huge impact because I wasn’t overcome by anxiety but I was just sad," she shared.

"It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window.

"This is why we waited to tell Nova…. because experiencing one miscarriage in my past I knew it was a sad possibility."

Lowell and Baltierra have not closed the book on expanding their family. They will still look to have another son or daughter.

Catelynn says they'll try again "when the time [is] right."

It just may take awhile, for understandable reasons.

As for now, they are still in mourning, but "we have two beautiful angels watching over us and our children," Catelynn noted.

"One day I know I will witness those angels and get to spend eternity with them," she adds.

"Until then I pray they watch over their siblings and us."