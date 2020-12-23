Carly Waddell and Evan Bass: Nooooo! It's All Over!

Just as one Bachelor Nation duo agrees to get married, another is going in the opposite direction.

So, as we celebrate the engagement of Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, we now must also lament the folllowing:

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are splitting after three years as husband and wife.

"We have made the difficult decision to separate," the soon-to-be-exes told People Magazine on Wednesday, adding:

"We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family.

"We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this."

Waddell, and Bass welcomed their son Charles "Charlie" Wolf last November... and are also parents to daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, 2.

(Bass is also father to three older sons from his previous marriage.)

The separation will almost definitely come as a total surprise to fans of the longtime couple, even though they had been mostly absent from one another's social media accounts for several weeks now.

Before the troubles arose, however, it had appeared as if Waddell and Bass had turned into one of the few Bachelor Nation success stories.

Bass, you see, competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on The Bachelorette.

Waddell, meanwhile, made a name and a face for herself on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor.

The two then met on Bachelor in Paradise.

Evan proposed on the finale in 2016 and the pair then returned to Mexico a year or so later and exchanged vows.

"I think that relationship wise, we're definitely more in love than we ever were before," Carly told E! News back in April of 2017. "I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun."

Added Carly back then:

"It was always good, [but] it's just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We've never had a bad spell. It's always been consistently good."

Earlier this year, the couple joked about how having more kids might put a stress on their relationship.

Perhaps there was some seriousness to this quip, though.

“The other day when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said twice that we were gonna have another baby,” Waddell said to the Tennessee native during a June episode of the “Mommmies Tell All” podcast, qualifying herself as follows:

“I don’t think that we should because I’m tired.”

As recently as this past June, Evan wrote of his wife and their union:

"There's never been a better paradise love story."

News of the beloved pair's split arrives mere hours after Bass posted a photo of his birthday celebration on his Instagram Story -- with Waddell noticeably absent from the snapshot.

“My loves,” the erectile dysfunction specialist wrote alongside a picture of himself posing with his five kids.

This sucks.

But we wish Carly and Evan both nothing but the best going forward.