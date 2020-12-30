Brittany Cartwright Flaunts Baby Bump, Sends Message to Haters

Brittany Cartwright is not just pregnant for the first time.

She's pregnant for the first time... and darn proud of how she looks, too.

The Vanderpump Rules alum -- who is expecting her a baby with husband Jax Taylor -- took to her Instagram on Tuesday, December 29 to speak very directly and honestly to all haters who have said something negative about her baby bump.

How dare they, right?!?

"I put this on my story but ya know what, I deserve to post this with pride," the reality star wrote, along with the photo immediately below.

"I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!?

"I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life."

Well said, no?

What kind of person must one be to slam a pregnant woman on the Internet?

Taylor and Cartwright confirmed the latter's pregnancy in mid-September by posting multiple sonogram photos and by Brittany writing this as a caption:

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon."

In her latest message, Cartwright continued as follows:

"I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy.

"(Even though I'm 25 weeks and still sick everyday)

"I am feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness."

The 31-year-old was fired by Bravo just a few weeks ago, although she and Jax would argue that they chose to leave Vanderpump Rules.

"Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules," wrote Taylor in early December, adding at the time:

"We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.

"@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts..'

In this new message, though, Cartwright simply focused on her expecting state and aimed to inspire other women in her position.

"To all you other Mommy to be's and mommies in general YOU ARE KILLING IT, don't let opinions of others get you down, you will be the best mother to your beautiful baby just like me!!" she wrote.

"Be proud of your body because you are growing a human life! I am so honored I get to be a mom and have a beautiful son in just a few months.

"Keep smiling and sharing positive vibes, we need more of that in this world!"