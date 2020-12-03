Braunwyn Windham Burke: Meet My Girlfriend, Kris!!

by at .

On Wednesday, December 2, Braunwyn WIndham-Burke came out as a lesbian. Congratulations!!

Now, the first openly gay Housewife is giving fans their first look at her girlfriend.

Braunwyn WIndham-Burke Poses on the Stairs

When Braunwyn first came out publicly, she shared that her girlfriend's name was Kris.

She noted that husband Sean Burke knows her girlfriend.

Braunwyn also shared that they have all had dinner together.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Girlfriend Kris

This is Braunwyn with Kris!

She shared the photo to her Instagram Stories, alongside a red heart emoji and a rainbow emoji.

We know very little about Kris so far except for her name, but we are so happy for them both!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Interviewed by GLAAD

“I’m finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I’m gay," Braunwyn Windham-Burke began on Wednesday, December 2.

While speaking in a video interview with GLAAD, Braunwyn continued: "I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community."

"I’m a lesbian," Braunwyn announced.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke in All White

"And it has taken me 42 years to say that," Braunwyn recognized.

"But," she continued, "I’m so proud of where I am right now."

"And," Braunwyn affirmed, "I’m so happy where I am."

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Prepares for Dinner

"To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice," Braunwyn related.

“This year, I got sober," she noted. Braunwyn has struggled with alcoholism since her early teens.

Speaking of her sobriety and her coming out, Braunwyn acknowledged: "Which I know there is a correlation between the two."

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Drives Her Van

"I know that when you get sober and you start doing the work that goes into that," Braunwyn said.

She went on to add: "you start realizing a lot of the reasons you drank had to do with who you were on the inside."

"This sort of became something that I didn’t want to hide anymore," Braunwyn explained, "and I didn’t want to keep a secret anymore."

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Looks Radiant

"I wanna be able to go out to dinner with whoever I want without judgment," Braunwyn told GLAAD.

"You know," she remarked, "as long as my husband was okay and the person I was dating was okay and knows everything."

"I didn’t wanna have to hide this anymore," Braunwyn expressed. We do not blame her for a moment.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Listens in Astonishment

“I’m still getting used to it...I knew I was attracted to women," Braunwyn recalled. "I always have been..."

"I got married very young and I never thought about it," she detailed.

"So to be 42," Braunwyn continued, "I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I was supposed to be."

Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke

"So," Braunwyn stated, "for me to be living completely authentically and say, ‘I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been.’"

She added: "This isn’t something that is new ‘cause that I think is what a lot of people will think. ‘Oh, suddenly you’re one.’"

"No, I’ve always known it," Braunwyn emphasized. "But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that.”

Shannon Beador and Braunwyn Windham-Burke Party with John Janssen and Sean Windham-Burke

“Honestly, we are in uncharted territory," Braunwyn characterized.

"I don’t have a role model for this," she lamented. "I don’t have anyone to go to for answers."

"So right now," Braunwyn summarized, "we’re just doing our own way."

Tamra Judge Kisses Braunwyn Windham-Burke

"You know, Sean and I are still married," Braunwyn confirmed. "I plan on staying married..."

"We’re raising the kids together," the mother of seven noted.

When it comes to her husband Sean, Braunwyn characterized their current status: "He’s my best friend."

Braunwyn Windham-Burke at BravoCon

"He knows the girl I’m dating; her name is Kris," Braunwyn said at the time. "I mean, we go to parties together!"

"She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us," she added.

"I mean," Braunwyn expressed, "it’s only as weird as you make it.”

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge vs RHOC: Every Piece of Shade They've Thrown
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Photos

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Girlfriend Kris
Braunwyn WIndham-Burke Poses on the Stairs
Braunwyn Windham-Burke in All White
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Interviewed by GLAAD
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has Pre-Party Anxiety
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Drives Her Van

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Videos

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Comes Out: I'm a Lesbian!
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Comes Out: I'm a Lesbian!
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Storms Out of the Party: F--K YOU, Gina!!
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Storms Out of the Party: F--K YOU, Gina!!
Gina Kirschenheiter: Here's Why Braunwyn's Husband Creeps Me Out ...
Gina Kirschenheiter: Here's Why Braunwyn's Husband Creeps Me Out ...