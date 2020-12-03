Braunwyn Windham Burke: Meet My Girlfriend, Kris!!

On Wednesday, December 2, Braunwyn WIndham-Burke came out as a lesbian. Congratulations!!

Now, the first openly gay Housewife is giving fans their first look at her girlfriend.

When Braunwyn first came out publicly, she shared that her girlfriend's name was Kris.

She noted that husband Sean Burke knows her girlfriend.

Braunwyn also shared that they have all had dinner together.

This is Braunwyn with Kris!

She shared the photo to her Instagram Stories, alongside a red heart emoji and a rainbow emoji.

We know very little about Kris so far except for her name, but we are so happy for them both!

“I’m finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I’m gay," Braunwyn Windham-Burke began on Wednesday, December 2.

While speaking in a video interview with GLAAD, Braunwyn continued: "I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community."

"I’m a lesbian," Braunwyn announced.

"And it has taken me 42 years to say that," Braunwyn recognized.

"But," she continued, "I’m so proud of where I am right now."

"And," Braunwyn affirmed, "I’m so happy where I am."

"To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice," Braunwyn related.

“This year, I got sober," she noted. Braunwyn has struggled with alcoholism since her early teens.

Speaking of her sobriety and her coming out, Braunwyn acknowledged: "Which I know there is a correlation between the two."

"I know that when you get sober and you start doing the work that goes into that," Braunwyn said.

She went on to add: "you start realizing a lot of the reasons you drank had to do with who you were on the inside."

"This sort of became something that I didn’t want to hide anymore," Braunwyn explained, "and I didn’t want to keep a secret anymore."

"I wanna be able to go out to dinner with whoever I want without judgment," Braunwyn told GLAAD.

"You know," she remarked, "as long as my husband was okay and the person I was dating was okay and knows everything."

"I didn’t wanna have to hide this anymore," Braunwyn expressed. We do not blame her for a moment.

“I’m still getting used to it...I knew I was attracted to women," Braunwyn recalled. "I always have been..."

"I got married very young and I never thought about it," she detailed.

"So to be 42," Braunwyn continued, "I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I was supposed to be."

"So," Braunwyn stated, "for me to be living completely authentically and say, ‘I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been.’"

She added: "This isn’t something that is new ‘cause that I think is what a lot of people will think. ‘Oh, suddenly you’re one.’"

"No, I’ve always known it," Braunwyn emphasized. "But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that.”

“Honestly, we are in uncharted territory," Braunwyn characterized.

"I don’t have a role model for this," she lamented. "I don’t have anyone to go to for answers."

"So right now," Braunwyn summarized, "we’re just doing our own way."

"You know, Sean and I are still married," Braunwyn confirmed. "I plan on staying married..."

"We’re raising the kids together," the mother of seven noted.

When it comes to her husband Sean, Braunwyn characterized their current status: "He’s my best friend."

"He knows the girl I’m dating; her name is Kris," Braunwyn said at the time. "I mean, we go to parties together!"

"She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us," she added.

"I mean," Braunwyn expressed, "it’s only as weird as you make it.”