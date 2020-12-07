Bobbie Thomas, Today Show Contributor, Mourns Death of Her Husband

Bobbie Thomas, a style editor and contributor on The Today Show, shared a heart-shattering Instagram post on Sunday morning.

It paid tribute to the journalist's husband, Michael, who died on December 1 following what Thomas described as an "heroic battle" that began with an ischemic stroke in April 2019.

He was 42 years old.

"Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won't. My husband is gone," Thomas wrote in a caption of a photo of herself and Michael in the hospital.

"With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it's so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy.

"But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don't. One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it.

"Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love. If you're lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day.

"Especially during the hard parts. There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short."

The couple got married in May 2013 and share one child, a five-year-old son named Miles.

"As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude ... holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart," continued Thomas.

"Thank you all for the love and support you've shown us and our families.

"Please go hug the people you love."

Michael suffered a stroke in the spring of 2019 and then dealt with health complications after the awful ordeal.

He initially had to use a wheelchair after his stroke -- but, in May 2020, he managed to walk with assistance.

In June, Thomas shared a video of Marion holding Miles for the first time since his stroke.

"A moment like this - the first time Michael was able to pick Miles up for a hug since his stroke - is why I temporarily stepped away from social media the past few months," Thomas wrote at the time, saying she had so much to embrace:

"With the world zooming along in high gear, I wanted some 'digital space' to focus on being more present.

"Amidst Covid, protests, and more there's never been a better time to listen and learn.

"And personally, there was much to embrace - my wedding anniversary (#7!), Father's Day, Miles' last day of Pre-K , the first day of summer, and of course Michael's continued recovery."

In response to this tragedy, Friends and NBC colleagues shared condolences on Thomas' post.

Jenna Bush Hager, for example, remarked: "Bobbie, your strength amazes. Love you so."

We send our condolences to the Bobbie Thomas, her and Michael's friends, family members and loved ones.

May he rest in peace.