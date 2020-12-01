Billie Eilish Destroys Body-Shamers: This Is Just How I Look!

Billie Eilish is young, beloved, immensely talented, and an all-around good person.

She has also been thrust into the role of being a body-positive role model for young fans after body-shamers came after her.

Billie Eilish sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair about so much, from rumors to body-shaming.

First up, she shot down the rumor that she's pregnant. (She's 18, wtf?!)

She also shot down the rumor that she, um, worships Satan. That wouldn't be anyone's business if it were true, but no, it's not true.

Earlier this year, there was a viral moment that had nothing to do with Billie's musical talents.

Instead, all eyes were on her after she was spotted wearing a tank top instead of her usual baggy clothes.

“There’s this picture of me running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top," Billie reflected in her interview.

The body-shamers were deeply disgusting.

"And people were like, ‘Damn, Billie got fat!'” Billie recalled this week.

“And I’m like, “Nope, this is how I look, you’ve just never seen it before!’" she explains.

While Billie was speaking in the context of "current rumors," there was more to her response than body-shaming.

A disgusting number of adult men decided to fetishize her figure -- a normal body with a soft tummy and an above-average bust -- even though she is a teenager.

It is important to remember that body positivity can include appreciation, but fetishization and creepy leering is not really a step up from body-shaming.

Billie did affirmt hat she is pleased and even proud that her message of body positivity has reached her fans.

Many of her fans are younger, or may be struggling with body image in our society regardless of their age.

Billie really appreciates the way that her younger fans, many going through some of the most emotionally exhausting years of their lives, could draw strength from her viral moment.

“I love having kids relate to me," Billie gushed during her interview.

"And," she remarked, she loves it when younger fans "tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies."

"If I can do anything," the extremely talented Grammy winner announced, "I want to do that.”

Billie has remarked in the past about how she, and countless other women both in and out of the entertainment industry, seemingly cannot win.

If she covers up by wearing comfortable, baggy clothes like countless male entertainers, she's "too masculine" and "not sexy enough."

Meanwhile, if she dresses in tighter or more revealing clothing, then she's a "slut" in the eyes of disgusting misogynists.

Billie Eilish is a young talent, and due to her age and popularity has been likened to a Gen Z equivalent to Lorde.

Some of us had a soft spot for her before her dramatic rise to fame, as her mother voiced a beloved and recurring character in the Mass Effect video game series.

It is always good to see someone talented use their platform to improve the lives of others.