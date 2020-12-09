Bethenny Frankel on Ramona Singer: That Bish Has Had a TON of Work Done!

Despite leaving RHONY behind, Bethenny Frankel continues to piss off her former castmates ... and to call them out on their BS.

This time, she's talking about cosmetic surgery. And she's calling out Ramona Singer in particular.

“When I get upset with people with all the filtering," Bethenny Frankel began on a recent episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

"And," she continues, "all of the fake lives and pretending everything’s perfect and then they contour their waist, etc."

"I just feel that that’s not truthful," Bethenny explains, "and it makes people feel bad about themselves.”

“Someone like a Jane Fonda or when we knew that Demi Moore got the work -- not that she said it," Bethenny noted.

She then got more personal, saying: "or even when Sonja [Morgan] from my show got a facelift like we’re happy for her!"

Bethenny added: "She said it."

"If you look good and you’re f--king 55 or 60 and you look young," Bethenny decrees.

She continues: "it’s not because you ate placentas or because you drank water or used ponds skincare.”

That is generally the case, though genetic factors often play a much larger role in apparent aging than lifestyle or diet.

“Or Ramona -- she’s like Death Becomes Her," Bethenny comments, referring to the classic film.

She predicts: "She’s gonna be 95 and she’s gonna be in the goddamn box saying, ‘It’s just Ramona’s skincare.’"

Bethenny declares: "It’s like, the jig is up!”

“So, I’m just thinking, people should just be honest," Bethenny expresses.

She explains that honesty is best "'cause that’s really empowering to other women.”

And Bethenny is not the only one who has come after Ramona, specifically, fo rher dishonesty.

At the Season 12 reunion, Dorinda Medley trashed Ramona.

She called Ramona a "PSA for a bad facelift."

Ramona loves to credit for Ageless by Ramona skincare line for her look, so she simply fired back: "You are disgusting! Go to church!"

This month, Bethenny asserted that Ramona is certainly not the only Housewife to have some work done ... not by a long shot.

“Everybody’s had something different done," she said.

Bethenny continued: "Like all the Housewives have had that string thing."

The what now?

"They put, I guess, a series of strings under your face," Bethenny explained.

"And then," she went on to describe, "like a marionette it’s supposed to pull it up."

“A lot of the Housewives have had many lifts," Bethenny reflected.

She then speculated: "Which means they’ve done individual like á la carte menu tweaks."

"Like someone has done an eye thing or a neck thing," Bethenny detailed, "but just know that everyone’s doing it."

'And so," Bethenny reasoned, "that’s gonna feel sucky if you don’t have a lot of money.”

She also opined that this kind of cosmetic work is an "unfair thing" in that wealthier people "can do that s--t."

As is so often the case, the "secret" to anything from weight loss to a good face isn't exercise or a $30 ointment, it's wealth.

Bethenny explained: “That’s why I think there’s a lot of that anger on social media."

She continued: "and why people are coming out to me saying, ‘Yeah, what about all the plastic surgery?’"

"But I think if I was honest about it," Bethenny suggested.

Bethenny imagined: "like, ‘Listen, I’ve worked hard, I wanted to do this because of this’ and maybe people will save up."

She continued, speculating: "and I guess in non-cosmopolitan New York overpriced cities, there are payment plans and lesser expensive options." Maybe in other countries, anyway.

"But I just want to talk about it," Bethenny concluded, "because I feel like it’s a taboo thing.”